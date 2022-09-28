Watch videos from the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in LA with tons of huge guests
Following the star-studded, marathon tribute at London's Wembley Stadium that happened earlier this month, Foo Fighters held another guest-filled tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins on Tuesday night (9/27), this time at the Kia Forum in LA. Dave Grohl's daughter Violet opened the night with a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," accompanied by Alain Johannes on solo electric guitar.
From there, it was one guest after another: Joan Jett played "Cherry Bomb" and "Bad Reputation" with Travis Barker on drums; Chevy Metal did three songs, including Bowie's "Heroes" with Kesha; The Darkness' Justin Hawkins joined The Coattail Riders on "Ranger Rover Bitch," "It's Over," and "I Believe In A Thing Called Love;" Dave Grohl sat in on drums with James Gang for "Walk Away," "Bomber," and "Funk #49;" and Mark Ronson was joined by Grohl, Roger Manning, Andrew Wyatt, Tommy Brenneck, and Chris Chaney for a rendition of Gerry Rafferty's "Right Down The Line."
Next, Josh Homme, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones and Grohl did a Them Crooked Vultures set, covering Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and playing "Long Slow Goodbye" and "Dead End Friends." Grohl took a turn on bass next, joining Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, and Wolfgang Van Halen on renditions of Van Halen's "Panama" and "Hot For Teacher."
After that, Def Leppard, joined by a few Foo Fighters members, did "Rock of Ages" before inviting Miley Cyrus out for "Photograph." Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee were up next, for "Live Wire" and "Home Sweet Home." After that, The Cars' Elliot Easton came out for "Shake It Up" and "Just What I Needed," joined by Grohl and Homme.
Grohl invited Nancy Wilson, P!nk, and Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore out next for a version of Heart's "Barracuda." After that: The Police's Stewart Copeland joined Foo Fighters on "Next To You" and "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic;" Alanis Morissette (who Taylor Hawkins drummed for before joining Foo Fighters) came out for "You Oughta Know," joined by Foo Fighters and Chad Smith; Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich, and Skid Row's Sebastian Bach did Black Sabbath's "Supernaut" and "Paranoid," joined by Foo Fighters members; and Rush' Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson played "2112: Overture" with Grohl, "Working Man" with Chad Smith, and "YYZ" with Tool's Danny Carey.
Soundgarden's Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil came out next, who were joined by Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun." Up next were Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, who did "We Will Rock You" and "Under Pressure" (joined by Justin Hawkins), "I'm In Love With My Car," and "Somebody To Love" (with P!nk). May stayed onstage for a solo acoustic rendition of "Love of My Life."
Foo Fighters came back out to close the show with different guest drummers, including Josh Freese (for "All My Life"), Jon Theodore (for "The Pretender," also with P!nk), "Walk" (with Travis Barker), "Low" (with Matt Cameron), "This Is a Call" (with Brad Wilk), and "Sky Is a Nightborhood" (with Weezer's Pat Wilson). Dave Chappelle came out next, to sing Radiohead's "Creep" with Foo Fighters (a song they've covered together before).
Rufus Taylor joined Foo Fighters for "Best Of You" after that, followed by Omar Hakim (for "Run"), and then Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane, joined them on "My Hero" and "I'll Stick Around." The show then closed with Chad Smith joining them for a rendition of "Everlong."
See pictures by Andreas Neumann, Andrew Stuart, Aysia Marotta, Danny Clinch, Oliver Halfin, Timonthy Norris, videos, and the setlist below.
Setlist: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert @ Kia Forum 9/27/2022
Violet Grohl
Hallelujah (with Alain Johannes)
Joan Jett + Foo Fighters
Cherry Bomb (with Travis Barker)
Bad Reputation (with Travis Barker)
Chevy Metal
Riff Raff
Owner of a Lonely Heart(with Jon Davison)
Heroes (with Kesha)
Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese + The Coattail Riders
Range Rover Bitch
It's Over
Something About You (with Mark King)
I Believe in a Thing Called Love (with Rufus Taylor)
James Gang
Walk Away
The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind
Funk #49 (with Dave Grohl)
Mark Ronson + Andrew Wyatt + Dave Grohl
Right Down the Line
Them Crooked Vultures
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Dead End Friends
Long Slow Goodbye
Wolfgang Van Halen + Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese + Dave Grohl
Panama
Hot for Teacher
Def Leppard + Foo Fighters + Patrick Wilson
Rock of Ages
Photograph (with Miley Cyrus)
Mötley Crüe - Nikki Sixx & Tommy Lee + Derek Day + Foo Fighters
Live Wire
Home Sweet Home
Elliot Easton + Josh Homme + Foo Fighters
Shake It Up
Just What I Needed
P!nk + Nancy Wilson + Foo Fighters
Barracuda (with Jon Theodore)
Stewart Copeland + Foo Fighters
Next to You
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (with Jon Davison)
Alanis Morissette + Foo Fighters
You Oughta Know (with Chad Smith)
Sebastian Bach + Geezer Butler + Lars Ulrich + Foo Fighters
Supernaut
Paranoid
Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson
2112 Part I: Overture (with Dave Grohl)
Working Man (with Chad Smith)
YYZ (with Danny Carey)
Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil + Krist Novoselic + Taylor Momsen + Pat Smear + Gave Grohl
The Day I Tried to Live
Black Hole Sun
Brian May + Roger Taylor + Foo Fighters
We Will Rock You (with Justin Hawkins)
I'm in Love With My Car
Under Pressure(with Justin Hawkins)
Somebody to Love (with P!nk)
Love of My Life (Brian May solo acoustic)
Foo Fighters
All My Life (with Josh Freese)
The Pretender (with Jon Theodore + P!nk)
Walk (with Travis Barker)
Low (with Matt Cameron)
This Is a Call (with Brad Wilk)
The Sky Is a Neighborhood (with Patrick Wilson)
Creep (with Dave Chappelle and Patrick Wilson)
Run (with Omar Hakim)
Best of You (with Rufus Taylor)
My Hero (with Oliver Shane Hawkins)
I'll Stick Around (with Oliver Shane Hawkins)
Everlong (with Chad Smith)