Watch videos from the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in LA with tons of huge guests

Following the star-studded, marathon tribute at London's Wembley Stadium that happened earlier this month, Foo Fighters held another guest-filled tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins on Tuesday night (9/27), this time at the Kia Forum in LA. Dave Grohl's daughter Violet opened the night with a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," accompanied by Alain Johannes on solo electric guitar.

From there, it was one guest after another: Joan Jett played "Cherry Bomb" and "Bad Reputation" with Travis Barker on drums; Chevy Metal did three songs, including Bowie's "Heroes" with Kesha; The Darkness' Justin Hawkins joined The Coattail Riders on "Ranger Rover Bitch," "It's Over," and "I Believe In A Thing Called Love;" Dave Grohl sat in on drums with James Gang for "Walk Away," "Bomber," and "Funk #49;" and Mark Ronson was joined by Grohl, Roger Manning, Andrew Wyatt, Tommy Brenneck, and Chris Chaney for a rendition of Gerry Rafferty's "Right Down The Line."

Next, Josh Homme, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones and Grohl did a Them Crooked Vultures set, covering Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and playing "Long Slow Goodbye" and "Dead End Friends." Grohl took a turn on bass next, joining Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, and Wolfgang Van Halen on renditions of Van Halen's "Panama" and "Hot For Teacher."

After that, Def Leppard, joined by a few Foo Fighters members, did "Rock of Ages" before inviting Miley Cyrus out for "Photograph." Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee were up next, for "Live Wire" and "Home Sweet Home." After that, The Cars' Elliot Easton came out for "Shake It Up" and "Just What I Needed," joined by Grohl and Homme.

Grohl invited Nancy Wilson, P!nk, and Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore out next for a version of Heart's "Barracuda." After that: The Police's Stewart Copeland joined Foo Fighters on "Next To You" and "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic;" Alanis Morissette (who Taylor Hawkins drummed for before joining Foo Fighters) came out for "You Oughta Know," joined by Foo Fighters and Chad Smith; Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich, and Skid Row's Sebastian Bach did Black Sabbath's "Supernaut" and "Paranoid," joined by Foo Fighters members; and Rush' Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson played "2112: Overture" with Grohl, "Working Man" with Chad Smith, and "YYZ" with Tool's Danny Carey.

Soundgarden's Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil came out next, who were joined by Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun." Up next were Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, who did "We Will Rock You" and "Under Pressure" (joined by Justin Hawkins), "I'm In Love With My Car," and "Somebody To Love" (with P!nk). May stayed onstage for a solo acoustic rendition of "Love of My Life."

Foo Fighters came back out to close the show with different guest drummers, including Josh Freese (for "All My Life"), Jon Theodore (for "The Pretender," also with P!nk), "Walk" (with Travis Barker), "Low" (with Matt Cameron), "This Is a Call" (with Brad Wilk), and "Sky Is a Nightborhood" (with Weezer's Pat Wilson). Dave Chappelle came out next, to sing Radiohead's "Creep" with Foo Fighters (a song they've covered together before).

Rufus Taylor joined Foo Fighters for "Best Of You" after that, followed by Omar Hakim (for "Run"), and then Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane, joined them on "My Hero" and "I'll Stick Around." The show then closed with Chad Smith joining them for a rendition of "Everlong."

See pictures by Andreas Neumann, Andrew Stuart, Aysia Marotta, Danny Clinch, Oliver Halfin, Timonthy Norris, videos, and the setlist below.

Setlist: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert @ Kia Forum 9/27/2022

Violet Grohl

Hallelujah (with Alain Johannes)

Joan Jett + Foo Fighters

Cherry Bomb (with Travis Barker)

Bad Reputation (with Travis Barker)

Chevy Metal

Riff Raff

Owner of a Lonely Heart(with Jon Davison)

Heroes (with Kesha)

Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese + The Coattail Riders

Range Rover Bitch

It's Over

Something About You (with Mark King)

I Believe in a Thing Called Love (with Rufus Taylor)

James Gang

Walk Away

The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind

Funk #49 (with Dave Grohl)

Mark Ronson + Andrew Wyatt + Dave Grohl

Right Down the Line

Them Crooked Vultures

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Dead End Friends

Long Slow Goodbye

Wolfgang Van Halen + Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese + Dave Grohl

Panama

Hot for Teacher

Def Leppard + Foo Fighters + Patrick Wilson

Rock of Ages

Photograph (with Miley Cyrus)

Mötley Crüe - Nikki Sixx & Tommy Lee + Derek Day + Foo Fighters

Live Wire

Home Sweet Home

Elliot Easton + Josh Homme + Foo Fighters

Shake It Up

Just What I Needed

P!nk + Nancy Wilson + Foo Fighters

Barracuda (with Jon Theodore)

Stewart Copeland + Foo Fighters

Next to You

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (with Jon Davison)

Alanis Morissette + Foo Fighters

You Oughta Know (with Chad Smith)

Sebastian Bach + Geezer Butler + Lars Ulrich + Foo Fighters

Supernaut

Paranoid

Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson

2112 Part I: Overture (with Dave Grohl)

Working Man (with Chad Smith)

YYZ (with Danny Carey)

Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil + Krist Novoselic + Taylor Momsen + Pat Smear + Gave Grohl

The Day I Tried to Live

Black Hole Sun

Brian May + Roger Taylor + Foo Fighters

We Will Rock You (with Justin Hawkins)

I'm in Love With My Car

Under Pressure(with Justin Hawkins)

Somebody to Love (with P!nk)

Love of My Life (Brian May solo acoustic)

Foo Fighters

All My Life (with Josh Freese)

The Pretender (with Jon Theodore + P!nk)

Walk (with Travis Barker)

Low (with Matt Cameron)

This Is a Call (with Brad Wilk)

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (with Patrick Wilson)

Creep (with Dave Chappelle and Patrick Wilson)

Run (with Omar Hakim)

Best of You (with Rufus Taylor)

My Hero (with Oliver Shane Hawkins)

I'll Stick Around (with Oliver Shane Hawkins)

Everlong (with Chad Smith)