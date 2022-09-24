Watch videos of Thrice’s ‘The Illusion of Safety’ set at Furnace Fest

Furnace Fest kicked off yesterday (9/23) at the historic Sloss Furnaces grounds in Birmingham, Alabama, headlined by Thrice performing their 2002 classic The Illusion of Safety in full for its 20th anniversary. Other than the album's big single "Deadbolt," they hadn't played most of these songs live in about 10-15 years, and, according to Setlist.fm, they had actually never played "A Living Dance Upon Dead Minds" live until yesterday. After playing the album, they also broke out the rarity "That Hideous Strength" for the first time in 18 years, and then played "The Artist in the Ambulance" and one song from 2016's To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere. Check out their full setlist and some videos from the set below.

For more on The Illusion of Safety, read our 20th anniversary review.

Furnace Fest continues today (9/24) and tomorrow (9/25). Set times here. We also teamed with the festival to offer exclusive limited vinyl variants of five albums by bands playing the fest. If you're at the fest, you can pick up our variants at the merch table, and even if you're not, you can pick up our exclusive Drug Church and Fiddlehead variants in our online store.

Thrice @ Furnace Fest 2022 Setlist (via)

The Illusion of Safety:

Kill Me Quickly

A Subtle Dagger

See You in the Shallows

Betrayal Is a Symptom

Deadbolt

In Years to Come

The Red Death

A Living Dance Upon Dead Minds (Live debut)

Where Idols Once Stood

Trust

To Awake and Avenge the Dead

So Strange I Remember You

The Beltsville Crucible

That Hideous Strength

The Artist in the Ambulance

Hurricane

Thrice also just released the new single "Open Your Eyes and Dream" earlier this week, and you can check that out here: