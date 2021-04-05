Watch Wand frontman Cory Hanson’s weird “Limited Hangout” webshow

Wand frontman Cory Hanson will release his solo debut, Pale Horse Rider, next week via Drag City. The promo rollout for this one's been a little odd, with Hanson appearing in publicity photos and music videos with his face painted an intense shade of pink and wearing different colored contacts in each eye. It's a surreal look which he's now expanded into a half-hour YouTube series titled Limited Hangout that mixes performances of songs from the record with weird sketches and interludes. Directed by The Coconut Brothers, it's all very mid-'00s Adult Swim by way of David Lynch, but there's no denying the songs which all sound great.

Watch "Limited Hangout" and listen to a few songs off Pale Horse Rider, below.