Watch Warpaint’s new From The Basement set

Warpaint played a set for Nigel Godrich's recently relaunched From The Basement series. The Californian four piece played a seven-song set, mostly pulling from their newest album Radiate Like This (including opening trio "Champion," "Hips," and "Hard To Tell You"), plus "Bees" from their 2010 debut The Fool and "Keep It Healthy" from their 2014 self-titled album. The online concert comes with a behind-the-scenes look as well. Watch the full set and BTS video below.

Warpaint have been touring with support from Belief (aka their drummer Stella Mozgawa with Boom Bip), and they just played a pair of shows at Brooklyn Made earlier this week. Watch a few fan-taken video clips below.