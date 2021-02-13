Watch Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby play ‘CBS This Morning Saturday’

Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and her partner Kevin Morby both released great records in 2020 -- Saint Cloud and Sundowner, respectively -- and though they've played a few at-home livestream shows, neither have been able to tour for the record due to the pandemic. So it's nice that they both appeared on today's CBS This Morning Saturday with a full band -- including drummer Justin Sullivan, guitarist Cyrus Gengras and bassist Jacki Warren -- to perform two songs each from their albums.

From a stage decked out in Valentine roses, Katie played Saint Cloud songs "Fire" and "Lilacs" from Saint Cloud and Kevin performed "Campfire" (which features Katie) and Sundowner's title track. Watch those performances below.

Waxahatchee also played "Lilacs" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, where she was backed by Jacki Warren's band, Major Murphy (whose upcoming album Katie wrote the liner notes for), and you can watch that below too.