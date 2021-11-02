Watch We Are The Union’s full ASOB ‘Three Cheers for Disappointment’ cover set from The Fest

Not only did We Are The Union (and many other bands in the Bad Time Records family) play their own set at The Fest, they also did a set where they and other friends (including members of Flying Raccoon Suit, Joystick, and The Best of the Worst) covered the entire Three Cheers for Disappointment album by Jeff Rosenstock's former ska-punk Arrogant Sons of Bitches. If you weren't there, or just want to relive it, you're in luck: a full-set video shot by Steve Wozniak (not that one) has just been uploaded, and it looks and sounds as awesome as you'd expect. WATU are the perfect band to cover this timeless album, and the crowd is going nuts the whole time. Check it out below.

WATU are also gearing up for their New Year's Eve bash in Detroit (co-presented by BrooklynVegan) with Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente. Tickets are still available.

We've also got some Bad Time titles in our store, including the new Abraskadabra album (on limited gold vinyl) and the Kill Lincoln/Less Than Jake split.