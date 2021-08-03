Watch We Are The Union’s Reade Wolcott cover Catbite’s “Call Your Bluff”

We Are The Union are gearing up for their big New Year's Eve ska bash in Detroit with Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente -- which BrooklynVegan is proudly co-presenting -- and in honor of that, WATU's Reade Wolcott has recorded an acoustic cover of "Call Your Bluff" off Catbite's imminent new album Nice One. Reade's version is of course more stripped-back, but she stays faithful to the catchy, upbeat original and she sounds great doing it. The video makes its premiere below.

"We all love Catbite so much, their new record is incredible, and I can think of no better way to celebrate playing our New Year's Eve show together than to cover one of their songs," Reade says. "I chose a true ripper from their upcoming record, Nice One called 'Call Your Bluff.' The show is already over half sold out, so make sure to grab your tickets now!"

Nice One comes out on Bad Time Records this Friday (8/6), and we've still got copies of our cyan blue vinyl variant available, which is limited to 100. The rest of their first-pressing variants are sold out, so get yours now!

For more We Are The Union, read our recent interview with Reade.

Get tickets to the New Year's Eve show here.