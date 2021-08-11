Watch We Were Promised Jetpacks’ animated “Not Me Anymore” video
Scottish indie rock vets We Were Promised Jetpacks will release new album Enjoy the View is out September 10 and the new single from it is "Not Me Anymore," an especially dreamy song that floats on layers of harmonies and atmospheric guitars and synths.
For its animated, interstellar video, the group turned to Adam Keene & Mathew Marchlewski, who say “The concept of not being yourself anymore evokes an image that never ceases to change. An evolution of life in motion. Labels peel away and leave the underneath unrecognizable. That’s where we connected with the song, and that’s where we went.” The band add, "Having nailed the 'Repeating Patterns' video we had no hesitation in asking Adam and Mathew to take on the task of bringing “Not Me Anymore” to our screens. They created another world which recognized that sometimes you just need to move on and keep going!"
The "Not Me Anymore" video premieres in this post and you can watch below.
WWPJ will be on tour this fall, including an NYC show at Elsewhere on November 20. They'll be back in spring 2022 for West Coast shows, including Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on March 24. All tour dates are listed below.
We Were Promised Jetpacks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
11.13 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11.14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
11.15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall/The Camel
11.17 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West
11.18 - Durham, NC @ Motorco
11.19 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
11.20 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere
11.21 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
03.21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
03.22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03.24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
03.25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03.28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03.29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03.31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04.01 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
04.03 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04.04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
04.06 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04.07 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04.08 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
04.09 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
04.10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz