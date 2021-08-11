Watch We Were Promised Jetpacks’ animated “Not Me Anymore” video

Scottish indie rock vets We Were Promised Jetpacks will release new album Enjoy the View is out September 10 and the new single from it is "Not Me Anymore," an especially dreamy song that floats on layers of harmonies and atmospheric guitars and synths.

For its animated, interstellar video, the group turned to Adam Keene & Mathew Marchlewski, who say “The concept of not being yourself anymore evokes an image that never ceases to change. An evolution of life in motion. Labels peel away and leave the underneath unrecognizable. That’s where we connected with the song, and that’s where we went.” The band add, "Having nailed the 'Repeating Patterns' video we had no hesitation in asking Adam and Mathew to take on the task of bringing “Not Me Anymore” to our screens. They created another world which recognized that sometimes you just need to move on and keep going!"

The "Not Me Anymore" video premieres in this post and you can watch below.

WWPJ will be on tour this fall, including an NYC show at Elsewhere on November 20. They'll be back in spring 2022 for West Coast shows, including Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on March 24. All tour dates are listed below.

We Were Promised Jetpacks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

11.13 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11.14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11.15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall/The Camel

11.17 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

11.18 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

11.19 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

11.20 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere

11.21 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

03.21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

03.22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03.24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03.25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03.28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03.29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04.01 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04.03 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04.04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04.06 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04.07 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04.08 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04.09 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

04.10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz