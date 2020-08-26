watch Weird Al play Ted Nugent on ‘Reno 911!’

As mentioned, Weird Al Yankovic appears on an episode of the new Reno 911 -- which was brought back for short-form streaming service Quibi -- as right-wing, weapons-loving rocker Ted Nugent. With the series back for the second half of its first Quibi season, they've now shared a clip from that episode which has Weird Al's fictional Nuge heading into politics. ("Best Senator we ever had," says Ben Garrant's Deputy Travis Junior.) It involves a campaign rally with silencer-equipped t-shirt cannons, as you might expect.

Watch that clip below.

Other guest stars in the second half of Reno 911!'s new season include Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell), Ron Funches (Hoops), Jim Rash (Community), and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).