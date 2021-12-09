Watch Wet Leg play “Chaise Longue” on Seth Meyers ++ Union Pool setlist/video

UK band Wet Leg are currently in NYC playing three small, sold-out club shows as part of a whirlwind stateside visit, and they stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (12/8) to make their U.S. television debut and play their breakout hit, "Chaise Longue." Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers keep things coy and buttoned up until it's time for the guitars and then things burst open. It's a terrific, very charming performance and you can watch that below.

After taping Late Night, Wet Leg headed to Union Pool for their second NYC show. The setlist appeared to be almost identical to Tuesday's Mercury Lounge show (pics/review), including the Talking Heads cover, and you can watch highlights from that, and check out the setlist below, as well.

Wet Leg wrap up their NYC visit tonight at Baby's All Right, and then they'll head to California where they'll play headline shows in L.A. and San Francisco, and join up with Chvrches for a few shows.

Wet Leg will be back for a more extensive North American tour early next year, including a much bigger NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on March 10 (tickets).

Wet Leg @ Union Pool 12/8/2021

Too Late Now

It's Not Fun

Ur Mum

Wet Dream

Supermarket

I Don't Wanna Go Out

Loving You

Obvious

Oh No

Piece of Shit

Psycho Killer (Talking Heads)

Being in Love

Angelica

Chaise Longue

Check out pics from Wet Leg's first U.S. show: