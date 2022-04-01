Watch Wet Leg play “Too Late Now” on Corden

Wet Leg are finally releasing their much-anticipated self-titled debut next week (grab it on yellow vinyl) and while in L.A., they stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to play "Too Late Now." There were clearly a lot of Wet Leg fans in the audience who were screaming through the whole thing, and you could tell the band were loving it and having fun. They sounded great, too. Watch below.

You can preorder Wet Leg on yellow vinyl in the BV shop, and we just got the "Chaise Longue" 7" back in stock, too.

With their North American tour wrapped up, Wet Leg head back home and start their UK tour in Cardiff, Wales on Sunday. They'll spend the summer on the UK/EU festival circuit but will be over to play Lollapalooza and Osheaga in July, THING is August, Life is Beautiful in September, and more. All dates are listed below.

Wet Leg - 2022 Tour Dates

sun, apr 3 - cardiff university students' union - cardiff, united kingdom

thu, apr 7 - banquet records - kingston upon thames, united kingdom

fri, apr 8 - rough trade east - london, united kingdom

sat, apr 9 - chalk - brighton, united kingdom

sun, apr 10 - rough trade bristol - bristol, united kingdom

mon, apr 11 - rough trade nottingham - nottingham, united kingdom

tue, apr 12 - hmv, vault birmingham - birmingham, united kingdom

sat, apr 16 - northumbria university newcastle - newcastle upon tyne, united kingdom

sun, apr 17 - the mash house - edinburgh, united kingdom

tue, apr 19 - brudenell social club - leeds, united kingdom

wed, apr 20 - gorilla - manchester, united kingdom

thu, apr 21 - trinity centre - bristol, united kingdom

sat, apr 23 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom

sun, apr 24 - norwich arts centre - norwich, united kingdom

tue, apr 26 - electric ballroom - camden, united kingdom

wed, apr 27 - the wedgewood rooms - portsmouth, united kingdom

sat, may 14 - point ephemere - paris, france

sun, may 15 - le botanique - bruxelles, belgium

mon, may 16 - jaki - köln, germany

thu, may 19 - doornroosje - nijmegen, netherlands

fri, may 20 - rotown rotterdam - rotterdam, netherlands

sat, may 21 - london calling 2022 - amsterdam, netherlands

mon, may 23 - milla - munich, germany

tue, may 24 - milla - munich, germany

wed, may 25 - kantine am berghain - berlin, germany

thu, may 26 - ekko - utrecht, netherlands

sat, may 28 - neighbourhood weekender 2022 - warrington, united kingdom

sun, may 29 - victoria park - warrington, united kingdom

thu, jun 16 - isle of wight festival 2022 - newport, united kingdom

sun, jun 19 - seaclose park - yarmouth, united kingdom

wed, jun 22 - glastonbury festival 2022 - pilton, united kingdom

thu, jun 23 - louisiana - bristol, united kingdom

sat, jun 25 - fairview park - dublin, ireland

fri, jul 1 - les eurockéennes 2022 - belfort, france

sat, jul 9 - trnsmt festival 2022 - glasgow, united kingdom

sat, jul 9 - glasgow green - glasgow, united kingdom

thu, jul 21 - howler - brunswick, australia

mon, jul 25 - oxford art factory, sydney - darlinghurst, australia

thu, jul 28 - lollapalooza 2022 - chicago, il

fri, aug 19 - lowlands festival 2022 - biddinghuizen, netherlands

thu, aug 25 - rickshaw theatre - vancouver, canada

wed, aug 31 - the factory in deep ellum - dallas, tx

thu, sep 15 - the van buren - phoenix, az

sep 16 - 18 - life is beautiful fest - las vegas

sun, oct 23 - strom - munich, germany

tue, oct 25 - magazzini generali - milan, italy

wed, oct 26 - mascotte - zurich, switzerland

sat, oct 29 - mojo club - hamburg, germany

fri, nov 4 - trix - antwerpen, belgium

sat, nov 5 - vera - groningen, netherlands

sun, nov 6 - astra kulturhaus - berlin, germany

mon, nov 7 - kantine - cologne, germany

wed, nov 9 - elysee montmartre - paris, france

thu, nov 10 - rockhal - esch-sur-alzette, luxembourg

fri, nov 11 - paradiso noord - amsterdam, netherlands

sun, nov 13 - uea lcr norwich - norwich, united kingdom

mon, nov 14 - o2 academy bristol - bristol, united kingdom

tue, nov 15 - o2 academy liverpool - liverpool, united kingdom

thu, nov 17 - swg3 - glasgow, united kingdom

fri, nov 18 - leeds beckett students' union - leeds, united kingdom

sat, nov 19 - o2 ritz manchester - manchester, united kingdom

mon, nov 21 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom

wed, nov 23 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom

thu, nov 24 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom

fri, nov 25 - rock city - nottingham, united kingdom

sun, nov 27 - limelight - belfast, united kingdom

mon, nov 28 - the academy, middle abbey street - dublin, ireland