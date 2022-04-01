Watch Wet Leg play “Too Late Now” on Corden
Wet Leg are finally releasing their much-anticipated self-titled debut next week (grab it on yellow vinyl) and while in L.A., they stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to play "Too Late Now." There were clearly a lot of Wet Leg fans in the audience who were screaming through the whole thing, and you could tell the band were loving it and having fun. They sounded great, too. Watch below.
You can preorder Wet Leg on yellow vinyl in the BV shop, and we just got the "Chaise Longue" 7" back in stock, too.
With their North American tour wrapped up, Wet Leg head back home and start their UK tour in Cardiff, Wales on Sunday. They'll spend the summer on the UK/EU festival circuit but will be over to play Lollapalooza and Osheaga in July, THING is August, Life is Beautiful in September, and more. All dates are listed below.
Wet Leg - 2022 Tour Dates
sun, apr 3 - cardiff university students' union - cardiff, united kingdom
thu, apr 7 - banquet records - kingston upon thames, united kingdom
fri, apr 8 - rough trade east - london, united kingdom
sat, apr 9 - chalk - brighton, united kingdom
sun, apr 10 - rough trade bristol - bristol, united kingdom
mon, apr 11 - rough trade nottingham - nottingham, united kingdom
tue, apr 12 - hmv, vault birmingham - birmingham, united kingdom
sat, apr 16 - northumbria university newcastle - newcastle upon tyne, united kingdom
sun, apr 17 - the mash house - edinburgh, united kingdom
tue, apr 19 - brudenell social club - leeds, united kingdom
wed, apr 20 - gorilla - manchester, united kingdom
thu, apr 21 - trinity centre - bristol, united kingdom
sat, apr 23 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom
sun, apr 24 - norwich arts centre - norwich, united kingdom
tue, apr 26 - electric ballroom - camden, united kingdom
wed, apr 27 - the wedgewood rooms - portsmouth, united kingdom
sat, may 14 - point ephemere - paris, france
sun, may 15 - le botanique - bruxelles, belgium
mon, may 16 - jaki - köln, germany
thu, may 19 - doornroosje - nijmegen, netherlands
fri, may 20 - rotown rotterdam - rotterdam, netherlands
sat, may 21 - london calling 2022 - amsterdam, netherlands
mon, may 23 - milla - munich, germany
tue, may 24 - milla - munich, germany
wed, may 25 - kantine am berghain - berlin, germany
thu, may 26 - ekko - utrecht, netherlands
sat, may 28 - neighbourhood weekender 2022 - warrington, united kingdom
sun, may 29 - victoria park - warrington, united kingdom
thu, jun 16 - isle of wight festival 2022 - newport, united kingdom
sun, jun 19 - seaclose park - yarmouth, united kingdom
wed, jun 22 - glastonbury festival 2022 - pilton, united kingdom
thu, jun 23 - louisiana - bristol, united kingdom
sat, jun 25 - fairview park - dublin, ireland
fri, jul 1 - les eurockéennes 2022 - belfort, france
sat, jul 9 - trnsmt festival 2022 - glasgow, united kingdom
sat, jul 9 - glasgow green - glasgow, united kingdom
thu, jul 21 - howler - brunswick, australia
mon, jul 25 - oxford art factory, sydney - darlinghurst, australia
thu, jul 28 - lollapalooza 2022 - chicago, il
fri, aug 19 - lowlands festival 2022 - biddinghuizen, netherlands
thu, aug 25 - rickshaw theatre - vancouver, canada
wed, aug 31 - the factory in deep ellum - dallas, tx
thu, sep 15 - the van buren - phoenix, az
sep 16 - 18 - life is beautiful fest - las vegas
sun, oct 23 - strom - munich, germany
tue, oct 25 - magazzini generali - milan, italy
wed, oct 26 - mascotte - zurich, switzerland
sat, oct 29 - mojo club - hamburg, germany
fri, nov 4 - trix - antwerpen, belgium
sat, nov 5 - vera - groningen, netherlands
sun, nov 6 - astra kulturhaus - berlin, germany
mon, nov 7 - kantine - cologne, germany
wed, nov 9 - elysee montmartre - paris, france
thu, nov 10 - rockhal - esch-sur-alzette, luxembourg
fri, nov 11 - paradiso noord - amsterdam, netherlands
sun, nov 13 - uea lcr norwich - norwich, united kingdom
mon, nov 14 - o2 academy bristol - bristol, united kingdom
tue, nov 15 - o2 academy liverpool - liverpool, united kingdom
thu, nov 17 - swg3 - glasgow, united kingdom
fri, nov 18 - leeds beckett students' union - leeds, united kingdom
sat, nov 19 - o2 ritz manchester - manchester, united kingdom
mon, nov 21 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom
wed, nov 23 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom
thu, nov 24 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom
fri, nov 25 - rock city - nottingham, united kingdom
sun, nov 27 - limelight - belfast, united kingdom
mon, nov 28 - the academy, middle abbey street - dublin, ireland