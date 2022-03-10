Watch Wet Leg play “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Longue” on Fallon

Wet Leg are currently in NYC, playing a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel tonight -- pretty wild, given their debut album isn't even out yet -- and while here they stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play "Wet Dream." They also played "Chaise Longue" as an online bonus. They sounded great with both, and you can watch those performances below.

After tonight's Brooklyn Steel show, Wet Leg's tour will head to Austin for SXSW and then on to the West Coast. All dates are listed below.

Wet Leg's self-titled debut is out April 8 via Domino, and you can preorder it on yellow vinyl or standard black vinyl. You can listen to five songs off it now, below.

WET LEG - 2022 TOUR DATES

March 10th – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out

March 11th – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out

March 12th – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA – sold out

March 14th – The Basement East, Nashville, TN – sold out

March 16th – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 17th – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 20th – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out

March 22nd – 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ

March 24th – Music Box, San Diego, CA

March 25th – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out

March 26th – Crocodile, Seattle, WA – sold out

March 27th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – sold out

March 29th – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out

March 30th – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out

April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)

April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out

April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out

April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out

April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out

April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out

April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out

April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out

April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out

April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out

April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out

April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out

April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out

April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out

April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out

May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out

May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

May 16th – Jaki, Cologne

May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out

May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 23rd – Milla, Munich

May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out

May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out

May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow

August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out