Watch Wet Leg play “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Longue” on Fallon
Wet Leg are currently in NYC, playing a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel tonight -- pretty wild, given their debut album isn't even out yet -- and while here they stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play "Wet Dream." They also played "Chaise Longue" as an online bonus. They sounded great with both, and you can watch those performances below.
After tonight's Brooklyn Steel show, Wet Leg's tour will head to Austin for SXSW and then on to the West Coast. All dates are listed below.
Wet Leg's self-titled debut is out April 8 via Domino, and you can preorder it on yellow vinyl or standard black vinyl. You can listen to five songs off it now, below.
WET LEG - 2022 TOUR DATES
March 10th – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out
March 11th – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out
March 12th – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA – sold out
March 14th – The Basement East, Nashville, TN – sold out
March 16th – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 17th – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 20th – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out
March 22nd – 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ
March 24th – Music Box, San Diego, CA
March 25th – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out
March 26th – Crocodile, Seattle, WA – sold out
March 27th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – sold out
March 29th – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out
March 30th – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out
April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)
April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out
April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out
April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out
April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out
April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out
April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out