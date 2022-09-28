Watch Weyes Blood’s demented “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” video

Weyes Blood has shared the music video for "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody," the first single from her anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Directed by Charlotte Ercoli, the video casts Natalie Mering in a post-apocalyptic musical where, Omega Man-style, she is the last person alive on earth, though she does dance amid the debris and the dead with an animated smartphone. Natalie herself calls this video "demented" and you can watch it below.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out November 18 via Sub Pop and you can pre-order it on purple "Loser Edition" vinyl.

Weyes Blood will be on tour in 2023, including two shows at Brooklyn Steel on March 3 (sold out) and March 4 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

WEYES BLOOD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA

Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche

Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon

Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie

Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU

Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner [New venue]

Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom