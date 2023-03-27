Watch Wilco join Yo La Tengo in Chicago for encore covers of Beatles, Dylan, more

Yo La Tengo have been paying tribute to the cities they play on their This Stupid World tour with location-appropriate covers. When it hit Chicago on Friday night, they busted out a lovely take on Wilco's "If I Ever Was a Child" during their first set, and then they brought out the actual Wilco for their encore, covering The Beatles' "She's a Woman," Bob Dylan's "Love Minus Zero/No Limit," The Heartbreakers' "One Track Mind" and Fairport Convention's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes?"

Watch the full encore, and check out YLT's Metro setlist, below.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Metro, Chicago 3/24/2023

Set 1:

Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Tonight’s Episode

Ashes

If I Ever Was a Child (Wilco cover)

Aselestine

I'm on My Way

Nowhere Near

Apology Letter

Miles Away

Set 2:

This Stupid World

Let's Save Tony Orlando's House

From a Motel 6

Goin' Down the Road Feeling Bad

Beanbag Chair

Fallout

Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop

Drug Test

Nothing to Hide

Tom Courtenay

Blue Line Swinger

Encore:

She's a Woman (The Beatles cover) (with Wilco)

Love Minus Zero/No Limit (Bob Dylan cover) (with Wilco)

One Track Mind (The Heartbreakers cover) (with Wilco)

Who Knows Where the Time Goes? (Fairport Convention cover) (with Wilco)

Encore 2:

Yellow Sarong (The Scene Is Now cover)

