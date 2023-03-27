Watch Wilco join Yo La Tengo in Chicago for encore covers of Beatles, Dylan, more
Yo La Tengo have been paying tribute to the cities they play on their This Stupid World tour with location-appropriate covers. When it hit Chicago on Friday night, they busted out a lovely take on Wilco's "If I Ever Was a Child" during their first set, and then they brought out the actual Wilco for their encore, covering The Beatles' "She's a Woman," Bob Dylan's "Love Minus Zero/No Limit," The Heartbreakers' "One Track Mind" and Fairport Convention's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes?"
Watch the full encore, and check out YLT's Metro setlist, below.
SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Metro, Chicago 3/24/2023
Set 1:
Sinatra Drive Breakdown
Tonight’s Episode
Ashes
If I Ever Was a Child (Wilco cover)
Aselestine
I'm on My Way
Nowhere Near
Apology Letter
Miles Away
Set 2:
This Stupid World
Let's Save Tony Orlando's House
From a Motel 6
Goin' Down the Road Feeling Bad
Beanbag Chair
Fallout
Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop
Drug Test
Nothing to Hide
Tom Courtenay
Blue Line Swinger
Encore:
She's a Woman (The Beatles cover) (with Wilco)
Love Minus Zero/No Limit (Bob Dylan cover) (with Wilco)
One Track Mind (The Heartbreakers cover) (with Wilco)
Who Knows Where the Time Goes? (Fairport Convention cover) (with Wilco)
Encore 2:
Yellow Sarong (The Scene Is Now cover)
Check out photos from Yo La Tengo's recent Brooklyn Steel show.