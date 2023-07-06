Watch William Matheny’s video for new song “Down at the Hotel Canfield”

West Virginia singer/songwriter William Matheny will release his new album That Grand, Old Feeling on August 4 via Hickman Holler / Thirty Tigers (pre-order). It was produced by Bud Carroll and mixed by Justin Francis, and William's backing band for the record includes John R. Miller (bass, vocals), Clint Sutton (drums), J. Tom Hnatow (pedal steel), Adam L. Meisterhans (guitar), and Jeremy Batten (piano, organ).

We're premiering its new single "Down at the Hotel Canfield," an earthy, '70s-style piano ballad that comes with a music video filmed at the actual hotel that inspired the song. William says, "If you're ever weary and travelling through Dubuque, Iowa, pull over and get yourself a room at the Hotel Canfield. I did it once and it hasn't let me go since. Although it was rebuilt after a tragic fire in the 1940s, it doesn't seem to have changed much and staying there can feel like a bizarre version of purgatory. I'm the only person in the video (I think I was the only guest the night we filmed), but if you ask me, the hotel is the real star of the show." Check it out below.

As for what "that grand, old feeling" is, William says, "I’ve spent my entire adult life trying to find out. I’ve been looking in rock clubs, dive bars, theaters, hotels, truck stops, and nearly any other place that happens to be open at 2 am. Hell, I made this record trying to figure it out."

William also has a tour coming up, including a show at NYC's Mercury Lounge on September 6. All dates are listed below.

William Matheny -- 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 4 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

Aug. 9 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Aug. 11 - Huntington, WV - 9th Street Live

Aug. 12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Aug. 22 - Chicago, IL - Golden Dagger

Aug. 23 - Bloomington, IL - Nightshop

Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke’s

Aug. 25 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

Aug. 26 - Louisville, KY - Zanzibar

Sept. 1 - Morgantown, WV - The Encore

Sept. 2 - Huntington, WV - HMAF

Sept. 6 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Sept. 7 - Chambersburg, PA - GearHouse Brewing Co.

Sept. 8 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

Sept. 9 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10

Sept. 10 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

Sept. 12 - Richmond, VA - The Get Tight Lounge

Sept. 14 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall

Sept. 15 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle

Sept. 16 - Mannington, WV - Wintergarden Park