Watch Win Butler & Regine Chassagne perform Arcade Fire songs as a duo

On Sunday (8/2), you'll be able to stream Arcade Fire's 2010 Lollapalooza set on the festival's 2020 virtual edition. If you'd like something more current, too, Win Butler and Régine Chassagne made an appearance on Salesforce's Leading Through Change livestream. Following a conversation with Régine about her KANPE foundation, she and Will performed three Arcade Fire songs as a duo from a secluded New Orleans location, "The Suburbs," "Haiti," and "Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)." Watch their mini-set below, beginning around 49:00.

For more Arcade Fire during our concert-less present, you can watch their 2005 Lowlands festival set in full, and footage from their 2011 Coachella set. They've also previewed music off a new album they're working on.

Bandmembers Will Butler and Jeremy Gara both have new solo albums on the way.