Yams Day, A$AP Mob's annual tribute to the late A$AP Yams, was held virtually this year, and is available to watch now.

Instead of the star-studded concerts of previous years, the 2021 virtual edition, which premiered on Monday, January 18, took the form of an hour-long tribute video to the A$AP Mob co-founder, including snippets of rare and behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Metro Boomin, Riff Raff, Key!, and others, and previews of new music.

In addition, they gave out the 'Yammy Awards' to artists including Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Teezo Touchdown. A$AP Rocky said the awards were designed to highlight "who we and the people feel honestly earned and deserved it."

Watch Yams Day 2021 in full below.