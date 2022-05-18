Watch Yard Act’s “100% Endurance” video starring David Thewlis; fall tour announced

Yard Act have just shared the video for "100% Endurance" from their fantastic debut album, The Overload. Like their other memorable videos, this was directed by James Slater, and somehow they got acclaimed British thespian David Thewlis, who's appeared in everything from Mike Leigh dramas to the Harry Potter franchise, to star in it. He makes a great avatar for Yard Act frontman James Smith, lip-synching lines like "It's hippie bullshit but it's true."

“It was great shooting this video," says Smith. "I barely had to do anything, and I didn't have fake facial hair glued to me head for once. I still can't believe David got involved. I was such a fan of his work from Naked through to Fargo, and when I told James Slater he was interested in working with us he was so buzzing. A brilliant actor, and an absolute joy to watch work. Equally so, he is a thoroughly decent, down to earth person who is funny as fuck, and that goes a fair way I reckon.”

Thewlis adds, “I’ve told my agent I’m only doing Yard Act videos from now on, though next time on a tropical island or a big yacht." It's a great video and you can watch below.

Yard Act have also announced a fall tour, which includes the previously announced show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on October 14. Other dates include Seattle, Eugene, San Francisco, Los Angeles, DC, and Philly. Their 2022 tour schedule is absolutely filled to the brim -- all dates are listed below.

YARD ACT - 2022 TOUR DATES

18 May | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK – SOLD OUT

19 May | Zanzibar, Liverpool – SOLD OUT

20 May | Irish Centre, Leeds, UK – SOLD OUT

21 May | Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK – SOLD OUT

22 May | The Foundry, Sheffield, UK – SOLD OUT

23 May | Friars Court, Warrington, UK - SOLD OUT

24 May | Electric Church Club, Blackburn, UK - SOLD OUT

25 May | The Establishment, Wakefield, UK - SOLD OUT

26 May | O2 Academy, Leicester, UK

27 May | Arts Centre, Norwich – SOLD OUT

28 May | Wide Awake Festival, London

31 May | Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL - SOLD OUT

1 Jun | Blue Shell, Cologne, DE - SOLD OUT

5 Jun | Plan B, Sweden, SE

6 Jun | Molotow, Hamburg, DE

7 Jun | Frannz Club, Berlin, DE

9 Jun | Rotondes Club, Luxembourg, LU

10 Jun | Festi’neuch, Neuchâtel, CH

11 Jun | Trabendo, Paris, FR

13 Jun | Trix, Antwerp, BE

14 Jun | L’Aeronef, Lille, FR

18 Jun | Rock for People Festival, Hradec Králové, CZ

19 Jun | Body and Soul Festival, Co. Westmeath, IE

24-25 Jun | Glastonbury Festival, UK

28 Jun | Hammersmith Apollo, London, UK*

1 Jul | AFAS, Amsterdam, NL*

15 Jul | Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival, UK

21 Jul | Secret Garden Party, Abbots Ripton, UK

22 Jul | Truck Festival, Oxford, UK

22 Jul | Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire, UK

23 Jul | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire, UK

24 Jul | Tramlines, Sheffield, UK

27 Jul | The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

28 Jul | The Caves, Edinburgh, UK

29 Jul | Deer Shed, Thirsk UK

30 Jul | Ynot Festival, Derbyshire, UK

5 Aug | Ypsigrock Festival, Castelbuono, IT

7 Aug | Off Festival, Katowice, PL

11 Aug | Haldern Pop Festival, Rees-Haldern, DE

12 Aug | Way Out West Festival, Gothenburg, SE

13 Aug | Oya Festival, Oslo, NO

18 Aug | Route du Rock Festival, St Malo, FR

19 Aug | Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières, FR

20 Aug | Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, BE

21 Aug | Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, NL

26 Aug | Golden Leaves Festival, Darmstadt, DE

28 Aug | Todays Festival, Turin, IT

4 Sep | End Of The Road Festival, Dorset, UK

9 Sep | Andalucía Big Festival, Andalucía, ES

10 Sep | Mad Cool Sunset, Madrid, ES

16 Sep | The Bullingdon, Oxford, UK - SOLD OUT

17 Sep | Esquires, Bedford, UK - SOLD OUT

18 Sep | O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUT

21 Sep | Sugar Mill, Stoke, UK

22 Sep | The Crescent, York, UK - SOLD OUT

23 Sep | Polar Bear, Hull, UK - SOLD OUT

6 Oct | Crocodile, Seattle, US

7 Oct | WOW Hall, Eugene, US

9 Oct | Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, US

11 Oct | Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, US

13 Oct | Black Cat Washington D.C

14 Oct | Bowery Ballroom, New York, US

16 Oct | Underground Arts, Philadelphia, US

22 Nov | Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

23 Nov | NUSU, Newcastle, UK

24 Nov | O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

25 Nov | O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

26 Nov | Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

27 Nov | Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

29 Nov | 1865, Southampton, UK

30 Nov | Chalk, Brighton, UK

1 Dec | O2 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK