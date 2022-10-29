Watch Yeah Yeah Yeah’s feral “Wolf” video starring Severance’s Britt Lower

Just in time for Halloween, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have dropped an appropriately feral video for their song "Wolf" from this year's Cool It Down. Directed by Allie Avital (Olivia Rodrigo's "Deja Vu"), the video stars Severance's Britt Lower who follows a bluejay into the woods behind her home and things turn dark from there.

"It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Britt on this video for ‘Wolf,’" says Karen O. "Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves - always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

Watch the video, which also features Will Brill from The OA, below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently played Forest Hills Stadium.

Check out photos from YYYs at Forest Hills Stadium: