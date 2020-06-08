watch YG speak and start “fuck the police” & “fuck Donald Trump” chants at LA protest
YG's "FTP" (Fuck The Police) was one of the many great protest songs released last week, and the Compton rapper didn't end his protest with just the song. He helped promote a protest at Hollywood & Vine on Sunday (6/7), at which he also filmed the video for "FTP." YG wrote:
For anyone out there talking I don’t question your advocacy and don’t think you should question mine.
See you gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a N*gga. They don’t see the black proud man. They see a kid from Bompton and they expect violence. They hear FTP and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong. The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change. I wanted to document that so when they hear this song and think we are reckless and violent they see a peaceful protest of all different people coming together for a common cause. That is history. That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods.
All of us protesting are on the same side here..instead of questioning each other’s activism we should be directing that energy at the cops and the government and helping to create the change we want to see. Stay focused and stop that social media judgement without knowing facts and hurting a cause we all a part of. We got a real enemy and it ain’t eachother. On my momma!
Before YG began filming the video, he gave a speech at the protest. "I'm tired of waking up, looking at my phone, and seeing another one of my people killed by the police," he said to the crowd. He also paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Nipsey Hussle (and at least one protester had a Nipsey sign). After speaking, YG walked with protesters and rapped "FTP" to film the music video, and countless protesters joined in on chanting "fuck the police" during the chorus. YG also played his and Nipsey Hussle's 2016 song "FDT" ("fuck Donald Trump") and got the protesters chanting the chorus of that one too. Stay tuned for the official "FTP" music video and watch footage captured at Sunday's protest below.
KTLA estimated that up to 20,000 protesters showed up, and according to TMZ, other celebrities in attendance included Jamie Foxx, J Lo, A-Rod, Machine Gun Kelly, Vanessa Hudgens, Mod Sun, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Michael Rappaport, Madeline Petsch, Karreuche Tran, Ireland Baldwin and Marlon Wayans. Usher was spotted too.
Kendrick Lamar was also out protesting in Compton on Sunday.