Watch Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan throw out the first pitch at today’s Mets / Phillies game

Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan got to throw out the first pitch at the Mets / Phillies game at Citi Field today (6/1). As the co-founder of a band whose name is a baseball reference, this was an big day for Kaplan and he did not blow it, delivering the ball right into the strike zone. The whole band were on hand, too. Congratulations, Ira! Watch video of it below.

Yo La Tengo will head out on their summer tour soon, beginning with a sold out show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on June 9.