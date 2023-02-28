Water From Your Eyes announce first album for Matador, share “Barley”

Brooklyn duo Water From Your Eyes have announced a new album, Everyone's Crushed, is coming on May 26 via Matador -- it's their first for the label. Via the press release: "Many songs were written using serialism and microtonalism, and at times evoke the futurist-pop moves of Japanese composer Haruomi Hosono and the brutalism of Glenn Branca." Check out the artwork and tracklist for Everyone's Crushed below.

First single "Barley" is a clattering, deadpan experimental dance-pop track. “Barley is a rhythmic sound collage experiment drawing from modern classical, classic rock, and dance music,” the band share. “The lyrics suggest repeated futile attempts at attaining the unattainable and allude to Sting and Sonic Youth. The video mirrors these concepts in scope, texture, and variety - juxtaposing feelings of entrapment and late stage capitalism against the sense of freedom inherent to the vast American landscape. Despite all this heady bullshit the song is, at its core, fun.” "Barley" comes with a music video directed by bandmate Rachel Brown. Watch it below.

The band have lots of live shows coming up, starting with their weekly Brooklyn residency in March (the first couple shows are full but there's still space on March 31 at Melody Lanes) and continuing through April and May with Dazy supporting Snail Mail on her North American tour. All dates below.

Water From Your Eyes, Everyone's Crushed loading...

TRACKLIST

1. Structure

2. Barley

3. Out There

4. Open

5. Everyone’s Crushed

6. True Life

7. Remember Not My Name

8. 14

9. Buy My Product

Water From Your Eyes -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/16 Brooklyn, NY Residency Night #1 @ Secret Location

3/24 Brooklyn, NY Residency Night #2 @ P.I.T.

3/31 Brooklyn NY Residency Night #3 @ Melody Lanes

4/7 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/8 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

4/9 Lawrence, KS @ Lied Center (Pavilion Space)

4/10 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

4/11 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

4/12 Salt Lake City, UT at Soundwell *

4/13 Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15 *

4/14 Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew #

4/15 Oakland, CA @ Eli’s #

4/16 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *

4/18 Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall *

4/19 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post +

4/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre +

4/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #

4/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space #

4/23 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North *

4/24 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

4/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

4/27 Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly *

4/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

4/29 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge *

5/1 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

5/2 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

5/4 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

5/5 Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers *

5/6 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

5/7 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

6/24 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

* w/ Snail Mail & Dazy

# w/ Dazy

+ w/ Snail Mail