Water From Your Eyes sign to Matador, playing free NYC residency in March

Brooklyn band Water From Your Eyes have signed to Matador Records, and a new album is on the way this year. The experimental pop duo say:

This is all very crazy and we aren’t exactly sure what to say besides that it’s incredibly exciting and we are so fortunate to be working with such an amazing group of people. Neither one of us has fully processed the situation but I’m sure that this announcement will bring us closer to grasping reality—as much as the two of us are capable of such a task. We are so grateful to have this opportunity and there are not enough words in the English language to encapsulate our feelings of gratitude at this time. Nevertheless, thanks a bunch. This rocks.

While the band haven't shared a song from the album yet, they did release a video preview of the album featuring shots of decrepit buildings, desolate roads, and both members of the band in grayscale -- all set to heavily distorted guitars and chunky, echoing percussion. Check it out below.

Water From Your Eyes last record was 2021's Structure which came out via Wharf Cat and followed records on Exploding in Sound and more. Check out Structure below.

Water From Your Eyes are prepping for a three-show NYC residency in March: 3/16 at a secret Brooklyn location (RSVP); then 3/24 at P.I.T. Library (RSVP); and finally 3/31 at Melody Lanes. All shows are free with RSVP, entry is limited.

Prior to the residency, the duo will travel through the UK and Europe, joining their labelmates Interpol across Europe. All dates are below.

Water From Your Eyes NYC Residency 2023 loading...

Water From Your Eyes -- 2023 Live Dates

Fri, Jan 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen ^

Fri, Feb 3 - London, UK @ The Lexington *

Mon, Feb 6 - Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert %

Fri, Feb 10 - Paris, FR @ PopUp!

Sat, Feb 11 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

Wed, Feb 15 - Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Sala Capitol #

Thu, Feb 16 - Lisboa, PT @ Lav #

Sat, Feb 18 - Guimarães, PT @ São Mamede #

Sun, Feb 19 - Santander, ES @ Escenario Santander #

Mon, Feb 20 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera #

Tue, Feb 21 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera #

Thu, Feb 23 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz #

Fri, Feb 24 - Murcia, ES @ Mamba! #

Sat, Feb 25 - Málaga, ES @ Sala Paris 15 #

Thu, Mar 16 - NYC Residency Night 1 @ Secret Location

Fri, Mar 24 - NYC Residency Night 2 @ P.I.T Library

Fri, Mar 31 - NYC Residency Bowling Night @ Melody Lanes

Fri, Apr 7 - Iowa City, IA at Mission Creek Festival

Sun, May 7 - Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Festival

^ w/ PENDANT

* w/ Ciel

% w/ Plantoid

# w/ Interpol