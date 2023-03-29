waterbaby signs to Sub Pop, shares “Airforce blue”

Sub Pop has signed Stockholm-based artist waterbaby, and has shared her first single for the label. "Airforce blue" flips waterbaby's indie R&B into an electrified, auto-tuned collage with an easy intimacy. She shared via Instagram, "I’m having a hard time processing cause this moment has been in the future for so so long but I’m over the moon to finally share this music. This song means a whole lot to me u know."

The song comes with a laid back video directed by Marcus White (who is credited over a supercharged hyperpop outro). Check it out below.