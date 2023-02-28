waveform* announce new LP ‘Antarctica,’ touring with Runnner (hear “Lonely”)

Connecticut-based duo waveform* have announced their new album, Antarctica, due out May 12 via Run For Cover (pre-order). It follows 2020's Last Room. The first glimpse at the album comes from album opener "Lonely," a dreamy blend of bedroom pop and shoegaze. The touching lyrics and earworm hook provide contrast against the atmospheric, guitar-led instrumental. Listen to "Lonely" below.

Antarctica sees waveform* bandmates Jarrett Denner and Dan Poppa "prioritizing songcraft more" according to Dan. “I think all of the songs deal with isolation,” adds Jarrett. “My songs tend to be more direct, but then Dan’s have more of a dissociative, impressionistic vibe to them. It’s definitely a distinct difference in the way we get the same ideas across.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Antarctica below.

waveform* will be on tour with Runnner early this spring, and at festivals including SXSW and Treefort Fest. They come to Brooklyn on March 8 at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Antarctica tracklist:

1. Lonely

2. Firework

3. Antarctica

4. Marijuana

5. In My Drink

6. Freak Me Out

7. Ballroom

8. Ocean

9. Clarity

10. Orphan Child

waveform* -- 2023 Tour Dates

02/28 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

03/02 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

03/03 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

03/04 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

03/05 Toronto, ON @ The Drake *

03/07 Boston, MA @ O'Brien's *

03/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right *

03/10 Washington DC @ Songbyrd *

03/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *

03/13 Carborro, NC @ Cats Cradle - Back Room *

03/14 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory *

03/16-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 Fort Worth, TX @ Southside Spillover

03/21 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

03/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive *

03/23-24 Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest

03/25 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

03/26 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *

03/28 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *

03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

04/01 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

04/02 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

04/04 Oklahoma, OK @ 89th St

04/06 Nashville, TN @ The End

04/08 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

* w/ Runnner