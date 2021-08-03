Wavves announce fall tour
Wavves just released a new album, Hideaway, and have now announced a fall North American tour. Dates kick off in Las Vegas on October 1 and wrap up in San Diego on November 20, with stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and lots more. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Hideaway, below.
The NYC show happens October 24 at Warsaw and the L.A. show happens November 18 at The Lodge Room. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 AM local time, with a Wavves presale starting Wednesday (8/4) at noon Eastern.
WAVVES: 2021 TOUR
10/01 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
10/03 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/04 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/06 - Dallas, TX @ GMBG
10/07 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
10/08 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/09 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/11 - Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar
10/12 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/14 - Miami, FL @ The Ground
10/15 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
10/16 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Hell
10/18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
10/21 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/22 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/26 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
10/27 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/29 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/30 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
10/31 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/03 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
11/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/05 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/06 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/13 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
11/14 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
11/16 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club
11/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/19 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
11/20 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar