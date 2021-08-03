Wavves announce fall tour

Wavves just released a new album, Hideaway, and have now announced a fall North American tour. Dates kick off in Las Vegas on October 1 and wrap up in San Diego on November 20, with stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and lots more. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Hideaway, below.

The NYC show happens October 24 at Warsaw and the L.A. show happens November 18 at The Lodge Room. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 AM local time, with a Wavves presale starting Wednesday (8/4) at noon Eastern.

WAVVES: 2021 TOUR

10/01 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

10/03 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/04 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/06 - Dallas, TX @ GMBG

10/07 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

10/08 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/09 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/11 - Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar

10/12 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/14 - Miami, FL @ The Ground

10/15 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

10/16 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Hell

10/18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

10/21 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/22 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/26 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

10/27 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/29 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/30 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

10/31 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/03 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/05 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/06 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/13 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

11/14 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

11/16 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/19 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

11/20 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar