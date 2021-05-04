Wavves announce new album ‘Hideaway’ (BV exclusive pink/purple vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order Wavves' new album on limited edition "flume" vinyl, exclusively in the BrooklynVegan store.

Wavves recently returned with their first new song since 2017, a psychedelic folk-pop song called "Sinking Feeling," and now they've announced a new album and shared a second new single. The album's called Hideaway and due July 16 via Fat Possum, and new single "Help Is On The Way" is a little more traditionally Wavves-y than the previous single, channelling Weezer, Green Day, and Nirvana through a lens of beach-y indie pop. It feels like it could've fit on Afraid of Heights, but it also brings in new perspective. It's cool stuff and you can hear it below.

We've teamed up with Wavves on an exclusive pink/purple "flume" colored vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 300 copies. Order yours while they last. They look like this:

The album was produced by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, and main member Nathan Williams says, "It’s real peaks and valleys with me. I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course." Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Thru Hell

2. Hideaway

3. Help Is On The Way

4. Sinking Feeling

5. Honeycomb

6. The Blame

7. Marine Life

8. Planting a Garden

9. Caviar