Wavves & Cloud Nothings announce co-headlining tour

Wavves and Cloud Nothings released a collaborative album back in 2015, and they've shared stages even before that, but now they've announced their first-ever co-headlining tour. It includes over 20 shows all across North America, and tickets go on sale Friday (4/14) at noon Eastern. Support comes from Ultra Q.

NYC gets a stop on June 17 at Le Poisson Rouge. All dates are listed below.

Wavves and Cloud Nothings recently celebrated classic albums on tour, King of the Beach and Attack On Memory, respectively. They last released their respective new albums Hideaway and The Shadow I Remember in 2021. Stream their 2015 collab LP below.

Wavves / Cloud Nothings -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/1 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall +

6/2 - Vancouver, BCC @ Rickshaw Theatre +

6/3 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

6/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line

6/9 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

6/10 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

6/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

6/13 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

6/14 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

6/16 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

6/17 - New York, NY @ LPR

6/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

6/20 - Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

6/21 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

6/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven

6/24 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

6/26 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

6/27 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

6/29 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

6/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

7/1 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

7/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

7/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

7/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

7/6 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

7/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

7/9 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

7/11 - Kansas City, KS @ The Rino *

7/13 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

+ = Wavves only

* = Cloud Nothings Only