Wavves return with psychedelic folk-pop song “Sinking Feeling”

Wavves are back with their first new song since 2017's You're Welcome (which came out on the band's own Ghost Ramp label) and their first release for Fat Possum since 2010's indie-scene classic King of the Beach. Wavves have always had a psychedelic pop side to their lo-fi punk, but "Sinking Feeling" dives fully into psych-pop and has no trace of their usual punk sound. It's a breezy, hazy folk-pop song that sounds like Wavves' take on the sunny sounds of the Monterey Pop era, and it comes with some surf rock/Bond theme-style lead guitar and a nostalgic-looking video of a sun-drenched drive through the desert.

The song was produced by Dave Sitek, who, according to a press release, "helped them fully realize the track after workshopping the song in a series of now-abandoned studio sessions." They also add that it's the "first taste of a forthcoming release." Nathan Williams says, "'Sinking Feeling' is a song about a wave of depression that keeps coming back. its that sinking feeling that drags you down and no matter what you do or where you go it follows you."

Check out the Jesse Lirola-directed video: