Waxahatchee announced ‘Saint Cloud’ anniversary livestream

Waxahatchee released Saint Cloud, one of our top albums of 2020, in late March of 2020, during the early days of COVID lockdown. Rather than touring in support of it as she'd planned, she played some livestream performances, including full album shows of her whole discography and sets with Kevin Morby. It's been a bit since she's streamed anything, but now she's announced a new virtual performance to celebrate Saint Cloud's one year anniversary. It airs on Saturday, March 27 at 7 PM ET, and features the album's band performing it from beginning to end in Kansas City. Johnny Eastlund directs, and Waxahatchee writes, "this is the show we wished we could have brought to every city in the world."

Tickets to watch, including packages with a t-shirt, are on sale now.

Watch a brief preview clip, and stream Saint Cloud, below.