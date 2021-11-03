Waxahatchee announces 2022 tour w/ Madi Diaz, who shares MUNA remix of “Crying in Public”

Waxahatchee has announced another run of tour dates supporting 2020's excellent Saint Cloud (order on vinyl). After playing Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Fest in Mexico in January, she'll hit the road in February, stopping in Richmond, Providence, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago and more. In April, she has a pair of dates (rescheduled from this year) at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, and after that she has a set at Bluebird Music Festival in April, a show supporting Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit in May, and a date at new Boston venue Roadrunner in June. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on February 10, and tickets for that and all the new dates go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.

Waxahatchee's February and April dates are all with Madi Diaz, who released her first full-length album in seven years, the fantastic History of a Feeling, this year. Now MUNA has remixed album track "Crying In Public," giving it a glossy, club-ready sheen. "There’s something so ultimate and forgivable about crying in front of strangers that you will never see again," Madi says. "Just letting it fly in the dairy aisle while you’re checking your carton of eggs for cracked ones, letting out a good loud sob in the security line at an airport, screaming in your car at the top of your lungs parked in front of your house, just letting the full heat of violent emotion take the wheel and you’re just riding shotgun. I could not think of a single band better equipped to take ‘Crying In Public’ to the dance floor. MUNA does introspective expression on a whole different level, so it’s a true honor that they took my song and sent it soaring into this expansive emo alternate universe. It’s like I’m crying disco ball tears at the club with everyone I’ve ever loved."

Hear the MUNA remix of "Crying in Public" below.

Get Waxahatchee albums on vinyl in the BV store.

WAXAHATCHEE: 2022 TOUR

Jan 17- 21: Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco's Sky Blue Sky

Feb 4: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

Feb 5: Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Feb 6: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Feb 7: Richmond, VA @ The National *

Feb 9: Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

Feb 10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Feb 14 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

Feb 15 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall *

Feb 18 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Feb 19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church *

Feb 20 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Apr 10 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Apr 24 Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival

May 3 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Jun 21 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

* - w/ Madi Diaz

# - w/ Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

See more pictures from Waxahatchee's October show in Brooklyn below.