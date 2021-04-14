Waxahatchee announces fall tour with Katy Kirby
Waxahatchee hasn't been able to tour in support of her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud yet due to COVID, but that will hopefully change this fall. She's announced a new run of dates for September and October, starting in Louisville on 9/2 and wrapping up in Boston on 10/16. She'll play Los Angeles on September 24 at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, and she'll be in the NYC area for multiple nights: Webster Hall on October 11, Elsewhere on October 12 and 13, and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 9. Tickets go on sale Friday 4/16 at 10 AM local time, and you can see the list of all dates below.
Joining Waxahatchee for all dates (except Bonnaroo) is Katy Kirby, who released her debut LP, Cool Dry Place, earlier this year via Keeled Scales. Stream that below.
WAXAHATCHEE: 2021 TOUR
Sep 2 Thu Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY, United States
Sep 3 Fri Bonnaroo Manchester, TN, United States
Sep 4 Sat Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH, United States
Sep 5 Sun Mr Small's Theatre Millvale, PA, United States
Sep 7 Tue Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI, United States
Sep 9 Thu Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Maquoketa, IA, United States
Sep 10 Fri Majestic Theatre Madison, WI, United States
Sep 12 Sun First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States
Sep 16 Thu Moore Theatre Seattle, WA, United States
Sep 17 Fri McMenamins Elks Temple Tacoma, WA, United States
Sep 18 Sat Aladdin Theater Portland, OR, United States
Sep 19 Sun Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR, United States
Sep 21 Tue Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA, United States
Sep 22 Wed The Castro Theatre San Francisco, CA, United States
Sep 24 Fri First Congregational Church of Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA, United States
Sep 25 Sat Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA, United States
Sep 27 Mon Club Congress Tucson, AZ, United States
Sep 29 Wed Scholz Garten Austin, TX, United States
Sep 30 Thu Scholz Garten Austin, TX, United States
Oct 1 Fri Granada Theater Dallas, TX, United States
Oct 5 Tue Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA, United States
Oct 7 Thu Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC, United States
Oct 8 Fri Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC, United States
Oct 9 Sat White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ, United States
Oct 11 Mon Webster Hall New York, NY, United States
Oct 12 Tue Elsewhere Brooklyn, New York, United States
Oct 13 Wed Elsewhere Brooklyn, New York, United States
Oct 15 Fri Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States
Oct 16 Sat Royale Boston, MA, United States