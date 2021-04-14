Waxahatchee announces fall tour with Katy Kirby

Waxahatchee hasn't been able to tour in support of her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud yet due to COVID, but that will hopefully change this fall. She's announced a new run of dates for September and October, starting in Louisville on 9/2 and wrapping up in Boston on 10/16. She'll play Los Angeles on September 24 at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, and she'll be in the NYC area for multiple nights: Webster Hall on October 11, Elsewhere on October 12 and 13, and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 9. Tickets go on sale Friday 4/16 at 10 AM local time, and you can see the list of all dates below.

Joining Waxahatchee for all dates (except Bonnaroo) is Katy Kirby, who released her debut LP, Cool Dry Place, earlier this year via Keeled Scales. Stream that below.

WAXAHATCHEE: 2021 TOUR

Sep 2 Thu Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY, United States

Sep 3 Fri Bonnaroo Manchester, TN, United States

Sep 4 Sat Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH, United States

Sep 5 Sun Mr Small's Theatre Millvale, PA, United States

Sep 7 Tue Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI, United States

Sep 9 Thu Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Maquoketa, IA, United States

Sep 10 Fri Majestic Theatre Madison, WI, United States

Sep 12 Sun First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States

Sep 16 Thu Moore Theatre Seattle, WA, United States

Sep 17 Fri McMenamins Elks Temple Tacoma, WA, United States

Sep 18 Sat Aladdin Theater Portland, OR, United States

Sep 19 Sun Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR, United States

Sep 21 Tue Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA, United States

Sep 22 Wed The Castro Theatre San Francisco, CA, United States

Sep 24 Fri First Congregational Church of Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA, United States

Sep 25 Sat Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA, United States

Sep 27 Mon Club Congress Tucson, AZ, United States

Sep 29 Wed Scholz Garten Austin, TX, United States

Sep 30 Thu Scholz Garten Austin, TX, United States

Oct 1 Fri Granada Theater Dallas, TX, United States

Oct 5 Tue Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA, United States

Oct 7 Thu Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC, United States

Oct 8 Fri Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC, United States

Oct 9 Sat White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ, United States

Oct 11 Mon Webster Hall New York, NY, United States

Oct 12 Tue Elsewhere Brooklyn, New York, United States

Oct 13 Wed Elsewhere Brooklyn, New York, United States

Oct 15 Fri Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States

Oct 16 Sat Royale Boston, MA, United States