Waxahatchee covered “Strong Enough” w/ Snail Mail at sublime Elsewhere show (pics, video, setlist)

Waxahatchee was delayed in touring her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud because of COVID, but she was finally able to hit the road in September for a run of shows with Katy Kirby. We got a little teaser of how great her current live setup is (it includes members of Bonny Doon, who Katie Crutchfield called her "favorite band" on Tuesday night, and performed one of their songs with them) when she opened for Bright Eyes in August, but the full set was even better. At Tuesday night's Brooklyn show at Elsewhere, Katie's voice was in gorgeous form, lighting up the Saint Cloud material, which is among her strongest ever, and injecting older songs with a new spirit and a little twang. As great as it was to hear the new songs, especially album highlights like "Fire," "Can't Do Much," and "Lilacs," hearing older songs alongside the new was also incredibly poignant and special, and felt like a reflection on the project's growth over the years. I saw people around me visibly tearing up during American Weekend track "Noccalula," which Katie introduced as a song from back in 2012, when she lived in Brooklyn.

Katie also had a surprise in store: for the encore, she brought out Lindsay Jordan of Snail Mail for a cover of Sheryl Crow's Tuesday Night Music Club hit "Strong Enough." It's a classic early '90s song and they totally did it justice trading verses and harmonizing on the chorus.

See pictures from the whole show by Amanda Hatfield (including the setlist and opener Katy Kirby) and a couple of video clips, including one of the "Strong Enough" cover, below.

Waxahatchee already played Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Saturday and Webster Hall on Monday this tour, and she'll be at Elsewhere again on Wednesday night (it's sold out, but you can join the waiting list).

