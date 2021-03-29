Waxahatchee covers Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton & Lucinda Williams for deluxe LP

Waxahatchee celebrated the one-year anniversary of her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud on Saturday (3/27) by streaming a performance of the album in full. Now, as Stereogum points out, she's also announced a deluxe edition of the album, which includes three new covers: Lucinda Williams' "Fruits of my Labor," (a song she's performed live before), Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," and Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia." All three covers sound gorgeous and fit in nicely with Saint Cloud's country tinged sound; stream them, and the deluxe album in full, below.