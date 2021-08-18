Waxahatchee covers Woody Guthrie for new ‘Dust Bowl Ballads’ reimagining (listen)

A new reimagining of Woody Guthrie's 1940 concept album Dust Bowl Ballads by various artists, Home In This World: Woody Guthrie's Dust Bowl Ballads, is due out September 10 via Elektra Records. Participating artists include Mark Lanegan, Chris Thile, Colter Wall, Shovels & Rope, Swamp Dogg, The Felice Brothers, and Waxahatchee, who has shared her rendition of "Talking Dust Bowl Blues." With its spoken word delivery, the cover is a departure from her usual material, but still feels connected with its Americana flavor. Watch the lyric video below.

Wes Anderson collaborator, music supervisor and producer Randall Poster curated the project, and says, "Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads is as relevant as ever. While profiteers exploit our natural resources, there is a growing sensitivity to the harsh farming practices that put our well-being at risk and a concerted movement toward regenerative agriculture that can reinvigorate the soil and push back on climate change. I asked some of my favorite artists to help render these songs, hoping that this collection will reinforce the enduring power and prescience of Guthrie’s music and reveal the power of song. I tried to think of these songs as the soundtrack to a movie, building a narrative, a story where the world wakes up to the climate threats and unite to combat it successfully. It’s a great movie."

See the cover art and tracklist, and hear The Secret Sisters' take on "Dust Cain't Kill Me," below, along with pictures from Waxahatchee's recent show with Bright Eyes in NYC.

Home In This World: Woody Guthrie's Dust Bowl Ballads Tracklist

1. Dust Bowl Blues – Shovels & Rope

2. I Ain't Got No Home In This World Anymore – Lost Dog Street Band

3. Blowin' Down This Road – Watkins Family Hour

4. Pretty Boy Floyd – John Paul White

5. Dusty Old Dust – Lee Ann Womack

6. Do Re Mi – Colter Wall

7. Talking Dust Bowl Blues – Waxahatchee

8. Tom Joad Part 1 – Chris Thile

9. Tom Joad Part 2 – Lillie Mae

10. The Great Dust Storm – The Felice Brothers

11. Dust Cain't Kill Me – The Secret Sisters

12. Dust Bowl Refugee – Swamp Dogg

13. Dust Pneumonia Blues – Mark Lanegan

14. Vigilante Man – Parker Millsap