Waxahatchee expands 2022 tour

Earlier this month, Waxahatchee announced North American tour dates with Madi Diaz in spring of 2022, including an NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on February 10. She's now expanded those dates, adding two new NYC-area shows (Tarrytown, NY on February 11 at Tarrytown Music Hall, and Asbury Park, NJ at Asbury Lanes on February 12) as well as Montreal, a second Chicago show, and more April dates, including Nashville, Memphis, Santa Fe, and Aspen, all with Madi Diaz. She's also added a couple more shows supporting Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit in May, including a second Red Rock Amphitheater show on May 4.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, 12/3 at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.

Madi Diaz, who released the excellent History of a Feeling this year, recently told us her top 10 recipes of 2021.

WAXAHATCHEE: 2022 TOUR

Jan 17, 2022 Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Riviera Maya, Mexico @

Feb 4, 2022 Saturn Birmingham, AL *

Feb 5, 2022 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA *

Feb 6, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *

Feb 7, 2022 The National Richmond, VA *

Feb 9, 2022 Columbus Theatre Providence, RI *

Feb 10, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY *

Feb 11, 2022 Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY *

Feb 12, 2022 Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ *

Feb 14, 2022 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH *

Feb 15, 2022 Asbury Hall Babeville Buffalo, NY *

Feb 17, 2022 Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC *

Feb 18, 2022 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON *

Feb 19, 2022 Fountain Street Church Grand Rapids, MI *

Feb 20, 2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL *

Feb 21, 2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL *

Apr 10, 2022 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA *

Apr 11, 2022 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA *

Apr 12, 2022 123 Pleasant Street Morgantown, WV *

Apr 13, 2022 The Woodward Theater Cincinnati, OH *

Apr 15, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *

Apr 16, 2022 Growlers Memphis, TN *

Apr 18, 2022 George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR *

Apr 19, 2022 The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK *

Apr 21, 2022 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM *

Apr 23, 2022 Belly Up Aspen Aspen, CO *

Apr 24, 2022 Bluebird Music Festival Macky Auditorium Boulder, CO

May 3, 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

May 4, 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

May 13, 2022 The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL #

Jun 21, 2022 Roadrunner Boston, MA

@ - w/ Wilco, Spoon, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Thundercat, Stephen Malkmus

* - w/ Madi Diaz

# - w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit