Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson announce collaborative LP & tour as Plains (hear “Problem With It”)

Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield have announced a new collaborative project, called Plains, and an album, I Walked With You A Ways is due out October 14 via ANTI-. It was written across the country, recorded in Durham, NC, and produced by Brad Cook (a previous collaborator of Katie's), with Spencer Tweedy and Phil Cook playing in their backing band. Check out the album art and track list below. Of the collab, Katie says:

I’m thrilled to announce this new project and album. I’ve felt a connection to Jess’s songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago. Getting to lean into the influence of the music we both grew up with while also making something that feels very current and fresh to me was a great experience and I’m so happy to finally share it.

Jess adds:

Making this record with Katie was a deeply expansive experience for me as a songwriter. I really trust her ear and sensibilities, and she encouraged me to explore aspects of my songwriting that in the past I’ve shied away from. Katie’s support was so important for me as we wrote this album. We gave ourselves permission to lean into the music that raised us and write the kind of classic timeless songs that we both grew up singing along to. For me that was The Chicks and Dolly Parton, and having a place to channel those influences was an absolute blast. My hope with Plains was to tap into something Universal. I love the album we made, and I’m so excited to play it live.

The lead single from I Walked With You a Ways is "Problem With It." It's a rootsy, fun track, foregrounding the duo's fantastic vocal harmony; their musical chemistry is reminiscent of The Chicks and Wilson Phillips. Listen to "Problem With It" below.

Jess and Katie also announced that they'll take their collaboration on the road for a tour with MJ Lenderman of Wednesday. It runs through October and November in North America; see all dates below.

There are two NYC-area shows, at Webster Hall on November 11, and at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM local.

Plains - I Walked With You a Ways Track List:

1- Summer Sun

2- Problem With It

3- Line of Sight

4- Abeline

5- Hurricane

6- Bellafatima

7- Last 2 On Earth

8- Easy

9- No Record of Wrongs

10- I Walked With You A Ways

Plains: 2022 Tour

Fri Oct 21: Seattle WA @ The Neptune Theatre

Sat Oct 22: Portland OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon Oct 24: Sonoma CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Tue Oct 25: San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed Oct 26: Los Angeles CA @ Belasco Theater

Fri Oct 28: Pioneertown CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

Sat Oct 29: Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Mon Oct 31: Dallas TX @ Studio at The Factory

Tue Nov 1: Austin TX @ Scoot Inn

Thu Nov 3: New Orleans LA @ Tipitina's

Fri Nov 4: Birmingham AL @ Saturn

Sat Nov 5: Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Sun Nov 6: Atlanta GA @ Variety Playhouse

Mon Nov 7: Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Wed Nov 9: Washington DC @ The Howard Theatre

Thu Nov 10: Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

Fri Nov 11: New York NY @ Webster Hall

Sat Nov 12: Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Sun Nov 13: Boston MA @ Royale

Tue Nov 15: Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Wed Nov 16: Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre

Thu Nov 17: Chicago IL @ Vic Theatre

Fri Nov 18: Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

Sat Nov 19: Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theater

**All dates w/ MJ Lenderman.