Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson share new Plains single, “Aiblene”

Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield have a new collaborative album on the way as Plains, I Walked With You A Ways, out in October, and they've shared a second single, "Abilene." Katie and Jess sound fantastic dueting on the classic country waltz, and it's accompanied by a video starring Adriene Mishler (of the Yoga With Adriene YouTube channel). Watch it below.

"The song ‘Abilene’ really solidified the vision of the album for me," Katie says. "I'll never forget how giddy I felt when Jess sent me the original demo. In a very stereotypical-of-a-songwriter way, Jess felt unsure if it fit or made sense & I reassured her immediately that this was probably my favorite song of the bunch. She achieved something really special in my view, which is writing a classic country waltz that feels extremely modern."

"In the video for ‘Abilene,’ my dear friend Adriene Mishler plays the narrator of the song," Jess adds. "We see her struggle in the final stages of a romantic relationship and then make the hard decision to choose herself and leave. I think we all have our own personal ‘Abilene.’ Maybe it’s a place where you used to live and things didn’t turn out as planned, like in the song. It could also be a relationship that ended in disappointment, or a dream that turned into a hard reality, or even an old version of yourself that’s better left in the past. ‘Abilene’ is a song about knowing your worth, having courage in the face of an uncertain future, and trusting your gut."

Plains are headed on a North American tour in October with MJ Lenderman, including an NYC show at Webster Hall on November 11, and a Jersey City show at White Eagle Hall on November 12. See all dates below.

PLAINS: 2022 TOUR

Fri Oct 21: Seattle WA @ The Neptune Theatre

Sat Oct 22: Portland OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon Oct 24: Sonoma CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Tue Oct 25: San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed Oct 26: Los Angeles CA @ Belasco Theater

Fri Oct 28: Pioneertown CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

Sat Oct 29: Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Mon Oct 31: Dallas TX @ Studio at The Factory

Tue Nov 1: Austin TX @ Scoot Inn

Thu Nov 3: New Orleans LA @ Tipitina's

Fri Nov 4: Birmingham AL @ Saturn

Sat Nov 5: Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Sun Nov 6: Atlanta GA @ Variety Playhouse

Mon Nov 7: Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Wed Nov 9: Washington DC @ The Howard Theatre

Thu Nov 10: Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

Fri Nov 11: New York NY @ Webster Hall

Sat Nov 12: Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Sun Nov 13: Boston MA @ Royale

Tue Nov 15: Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Wed Nov 16: Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre

Thu Nov 17: Chicago IL @ Vic Theatre

Fri Nov 18: Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

Sat Nov 19: Kansas City MO @ Knuckleheads