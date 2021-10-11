Wayfarer sign to Century Media, playing ‘A Romance with Violence’ in full at 2022 shows

Denver's Wayfarer, who mix black metal with folk traditions of the American West, recently announced that they've signed with Century Media. "As fans of music as well as musicians, all of us came up from a formative age listening to so many seminal releases from artists in their stable," Wayfarer said in a statement. "We are honored to have a chance to contribute back to this well, and for this next chapter exploring the furthest frontiers of our own sound."

While we wait for their first new music for Century Media, Wayfarer have announced shows where they'll play last year's great A Romance With Violence in full for the first time. Those show are at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on January 22 with Fall of Rauros and Artificial Brain, and Denver's The Bluebird Theater on January 28 with MIDWIFE and George Cessna's SNAKES.

Check out the poster for the A Romance with Violence shows and listen to the album below.