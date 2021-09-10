We Are Scientists lose their organs in “You’ve Lost Your Shit” video

NYC indie vets We Are Scientists will release a new album, Huffy, on October 8 via Masterswan Records. It's their first record in three years, and the new single is the anthemic "You've Lost Your Shit." As usual for the band, the song comes with a funny, memorable video, this time involving an organ black market, with frontman Keith Murray waking up in a bathtub full of ice and a suture in his abdomen.

"We shot the video for 'You’ve Lost Your Shit' at the Hotel Dylan, an idyllic spot on the outskirts of Woodstock that offered a truly welcome reprieve from the NYC summer," says Murray. "It’s an absurdly charming spot and, despite our best attempts at set-dressing, not at all the sort of place where one would ever expect to lose an organ. Is the organ theft in the video an allegorical rebuke of the music industry? Is it a metaphor for the artistic struggle in a long-standing collaboration? Is it a fairly random bit of word-play on the song title? Is it just an excuse for us to go hang out and drink hotel-room cocktails in pastoral Woodstock for a couple of days? You be the judge!"

The video premieres in this post and you can watch it below.

We Are Scientists will be on tour in Europe and the UK this fall, but before that they'll play Brooklyn's Elsewhere Rooftop on September 20 with S.C.A.B., and tickets are on sale. All dates are listed below.

1 - You’ve Lost Your Shit

2 - Contact High

3 - Handshake Agreement

4 - I Cut My Own Hair

5 - Just Education

6 - Sentimental Education

7 - Fault Lines

8 - Pandemonium

9 - Bought Myself A Grave

10 - Behavior Unbecoming

WE ARE SCIENTISTS - 2021 TOUR DATES

MON 20 SEPTEMBER - The Rooftop, Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, US

WED 24 NOVEMBER - Leadmill Sheffield, UK

THU 25 NOVEMBER - Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

FRI 26 NOVEMBER - Social Hull, UK

SAT 27 NOVEMBER - Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, UK

MON 29 NOVEMBER - Whelan's Live Dublin, Ireland

TUE 30 NOVEMBER - The Limelight 2 Belfast, UK

WED 1 DECEMBER - Saint Luke's Glasgow, UK

THU 2 DECEMBER - O2 Academy 2 Liverpool Liverpool, UK

SAT 4 DECEMBER - Rescue Rooms Nottingham, UK

MON 6 DECEMBER - O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham, UK

TUE 7 DECEMBER - Trinity Centre Bristol, UK

WED 8 DECEMBER - Brighton Concorde 2 Brighton, UK

THU 9 DECEMBER - O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK

FRI 1 APRIL - Petit Bain Paris, France

SAT 2 APRIL - Muziekgieterij Maastricht, Netherlands

SUN 3 APRIL - Kavka Oudaan Antwerp, Belgium

TUE 5 APRIL - Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, Netherlands

WED 6 APRIL - Luxor Cologne, Germany

THU 7 APRIL - Z-Bau Nuremberg, Germany

SAT 9 APRIL - Grelle Forelle Vienna, Austria

SUN 10 APRIL - Nová Cvernovka Bratislava, Slovakia

MON 11 APRIL - Futurum Music Bar Prague, Czech Republic

TUE 12 APRIL - Werk 2 - Kulturfabrik Leipzig e.V.Leipzig, Germany

WED 13 APRIL - Hole 44 Berlin, Germany

THU 14 APRIL - Knust Hamburg, Germany