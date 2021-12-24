We Are The Union, Catbite, Grey Matter & Dissidente NYE show cancelled due to COVID

We're bummed to announced that the New Year's Eve party we were throwing with Bad Time Records at Sanctuary Detroit, with We Are The Union, Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente, has been cancelled because of the Omicron surge.

We Are The Union have shared a statement about the cancellation, which reads:

due to the current surge in covid cases in michigan, we have made the devastating decision to cancel our new year’s eve party. refunds will be issued to the original form of payment. so many people have told us they’re traveling hundreds, in some cases thousands, of miles for this show. it breaks our hearts to let you down. we are beyond saddened and frustrated that we are here in this position. again. we have a lot planned for 2022 and we can’t wait to see all of you when it’s safe to do so. PLEASE get vaxxed and boosted if you’re able to, and wear your damn mask over your mouth and nose. everywhere. you. go. the sooner people get with the program, the sooner we can stop having these soul crushing interruptions. -watu

