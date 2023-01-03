We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation & more going on 2023 Bad Time Records tour

Not long after the formation of ska-punk record label Bad Time Records, the label's first three bands -- We Are The Union, Catbite, and Kill Lincoln -- toured together. In the time since then, Bad Time rose to the forefront of US ska-punk and all three of those bands have released great new albums and reached all kinds of new audiences. Now, that same lineup will be teaming up for the 2023 Bad Time Records tour, which also has support from other Bad Time bands along the way, including Omnigone, Joystick, Bad Operation, and J. Navarro & the Traitors. The New Orleans stop is also the Community Records Block Party, which will include a reunion from Bad Operation's former band Fatter Than Albert and more. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (1/6) at 10 AM local.

The NYC-area gets stops at Asbury Park's House of Independents on June 29 and Brooklyn's Meadows on July 1, and those are both with Bad Operation. All dates, more info, and flyers below.

