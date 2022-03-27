We Are The Union cover Eichlers, whose new album ‘My Checkered Future’ is out now

Hyperska artist Eichlers' new album My Checkered Future is out now on Bad Time Records, and for the occasion, his labelmates/collaborators We Are The Union have covered his non-album track "OHMYGOD," putting a third wave-style ska-punk spin on it. Listen below.

My Checkered Future features guest vocals with JER (who's also in We Are The Union), Tape Girl, Omnigone, and BOBOSO (aka Bob Vielma of Fuss and Shinobu), and it also features horns from Bob and Lo(u)ser's Chris Grade. Listen to that below and pick up the LP on limited-to-100 electric blue vinyl.

For more on Eichlers' self-coined hyperska genre, read his list of 10 songs that inspired the new subgenera.