We Are The Union release new single “Pre-Expatriate”

Detroit ska-punks We Are The Union have been staying busy this year with their "Goin' Down the Road Feelin' Bad" cover, a new song on Ska Against Racism, and recent single "Your Way, Your Time," and today they've released another new single, "Pre-Expatriate." It's a bright, catchy ska-punk ripper, and the upbeat music is contrasted by a strong, timely message about living in America in 2020. The political, deceptively playful Chris Graue-directed video follows suit, as you check out for yourself below.

In related news, We Are The Union's Jeremy Hunter recently released their debut single as JER, which we named one of our favorite punk songs of September. Stay tuned for JER's debut album on Bad Time Records in 2021.

--

For more new ska and ska-punk, read: Ska is thriving right now. Here’s a look at the DIY scene that’s keeping it alive