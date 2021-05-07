We Are The Union share video for new song “Boys Will Be Girls” off upcoming LP

We Are The Union have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Ordinary Life, following the excellent lead single "Morbid Obsessions." The album helps tell the story of singer Reade Wolcott coming out as a trans woman, and new single "Boys Will Be Girls" is one of the album's most direct songs, a fuck-you to bigots wrapped in a very catchy blanket of warm, mid-tempo, ska-inflected indie rock. The Chris Graue-directed video helps tell the story, with a tongue-in-cheek spin on gender dysphoria.

"Have you ever asked yrself, “what if ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’ was a queer ska anthem?’” We Are The Union asked. "Well, [Reade] did - and then she wrote it. We are SO excited to share ‘Boys Will Be Girls,’ streaming everywhere now, AND premiere the MESSIEST music video we’ve done to date." Check it out below.

Today's also a Bandcamp Friday, and WATU are selling a Bandcamp-exclusive "Backstreet Boys Will Be Girls" shirt (order yours). You can also pre-order the third vinyl pressing of the new album on a couple different variants at Bandcamp. The first two pressings (including the BV-exclusive transparent purple one) are sold out.