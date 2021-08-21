We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert canceled mid-show due to weather

UPDATE: While there was talk that the concert might resume at 10 PM (when it was originally supposed to end), the WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert has been canceled due to thunderstorms/lightning from to Tropical Storm Henri. The call to evacuate came during Barry Manilow's performance which was set to include his hit "I Made It Through the Rain."

For nearly two hours CNN's Anderson Cooper talked to artists who performed or were set to perform, including Manilow, Carlos Santana, Patti Smith and Elvis Costello. "I reckon it's me and Barry Manilow singing the hits," Elvis Costello told Cooper, on the chance that the show might go on, but it was not to be, much to Cooper's disappointment.

Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, A Boogie, French Montana, Melle Mel and Scorpio, Rev. Run of Run-DMC, Earth Wind & Fire, Journey, The New York Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, and Rob Thomas were among those who had performed so far during the show, which had been streaming live on CNN.

It's currently unclear whether the show will continue if the lightning passes; stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE: CNN reports that Clive Davis' son is in talks with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio about resuming the show by 10 PM.