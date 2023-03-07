We paid tribute to SST producer SPOT on this week’s BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU
For this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU we paid tribute to legendary SST Records producer SPOT who passed away over the weekend. We only played songs he produced, including classics from Black Flag, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Big Boys, Husker Du, Misfits, The Crucifucks, Saccharine Trust, Descendents, Saint Vitus and more. Check out the May 6 playlist below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 5/6/2023
Black Flag - Rise Above
Meat Puppets - Lake of Fire
Mood of Defiance - Afternoon
Big Boys - Sounds on Sound
Descendents - Myage
Husker Du - It’s Not Funny Anymore
Minutemen - The Anchor
Saccharine Trust - I Am Right
The Crucifucks - Go Bankrupt and Die
Saint Vitus - Prayer for the (M)asses
Misfits - Death Comes Ripping
Mood of Defiance - Empty Me
Big Boys - Nervous
Meat Puppets - Up On the Sun
Black Flag - Depression
Descendents - Suburban Home
Husker Du - Terms of Psychic Warfare
Saccharine Trust - I Have
The Crucifucks - Hinkley Had A Vision
Minutemen - Cut
Meat Puppets - Plateau
Big Boys - We Got Your Money
Mood of Defiance - The Divided States of America
Husker Du - Chartered Trips
Saint Vitus - Saint Vitus
Misfits - Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight
Black Flag - Six Pack
Saccharine Trust - Success and Failure
Descendents - Mr. Bass
Minutemen - Tension
The Crucifucks - Cops for Fertilizer
Misfits - Die, Die My Darling