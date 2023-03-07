We paid tribute to SST producer SPOT on this week’s BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU

For this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU we paid tribute to legendary SST Records producer SPOT who passed away over the weekend. We only played songs he produced, including classics from Black Flag, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Big Boys, Husker Du, Misfits, The Crucifucks, Saccharine Trust, Descendents, Saint Vitus and more. Check out the May 6 playlist below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 5/6/2023

Black Flag - Rise Above

Meat Puppets - Lake of Fire

Mood of Defiance - Afternoon

Big Boys - Sounds on Sound

Descendents - Myage

Husker Du - It’s Not Funny Anymore

Minutemen - The Anchor

Saccharine Trust - I Am Right

The Crucifucks - Go Bankrupt and Die

Saint Vitus - Prayer for the (M)asses

Misfits - Death Comes Ripping

Mood of Defiance - Empty Me

Big Boys - Nervous

Meat Puppets - Up On the Sun

Black Flag - Depression

Descendents - Suburban Home

Husker Du - Terms of Psychic Warfare

Saccharine Trust - I Have

The Crucifucks - Hinkley Had A Vision

Minutemen - Cut

Meat Puppets - Plateau

Big Boys - We Got Your Money

Mood of Defiance - The Divided States of America

Husker Du - Chartered Trips

Saint Vitus - Saint Vitus

Misfits - Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight

Black Flag - Six Pack

Saccharine Trust - Success and Failure

Descendents - Mr. Bass

Minutemen - Tension

The Crucifucks - Cops for Fertilizer

Misfits - Die, Die My Darling