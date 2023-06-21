We went to blink-182’s hometown shows & didn’t even get pics of the submarine stepson guy

blink-182 formed in the San Diego suburb of Poway in 1992, and the band's classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker brought their beautiful, irreverent reunion tour to San Diego this week for a pair of shows at Pechanga Arena. Their setlists have stayed mostly the same throughout this run, with most of the songs coming from their classic Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, and untitled albums, plus a couple from 2011's underrated Neighborhoods, a song or two from the Matt Skiba era, and set-closer "Dammit." The setlists in San Diego were also almost identical except they switched out "Cynical" for another Enema of the State track, "Don't Leave Me," on night two. See both nights' setlists, and pictures of blink, Turnstile, Destroy Boys, and Hemorage (playing outside the venue) from night one by Mathieu Bredeau, below.

Among the attendees at blink's hometown shows was Brian Szaz, who The Guardian says is the stepson of Hamish Harding, one of the people reported to be onboard the lost OceanGate Expeditions submersible bound for the site of the Titanic wreckage. In a since-deleted Facebook post, which Popcrave screencapped, Brian writes, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

Brian also tweeted directly at Tom, Travis, and Mark before the show, writing, "My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.🖤🙏"

As Stereogum points out, Cardi B weighed in on the situation in her Instagram stories, saying, "People is like, 'Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for it himself' Yes. You supposed to be at the house, sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You supposed comforting your mom and shit. Isn’t it sad that you a whole fucking billionaire and nobody gives a fuck about you? Like, you missing, and motherfuckers is ready to shake dicks at a concert? That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and, like, am poor but knowing that I’m loved."

SETLIST: BLINK-182 @ PECHANGA ARENA, 6/19/2023

Anthem Part Two

The Rock Show

Family Reunion

Man Overboard

Feeling This

Reckless Abandon

Violence

Up All Night

Dysentery Gary

Dumpweed

EDGING

Aliens Exist

Cynical

Happy Holidays, You Bastard (Played with the lights turned off)

Happy Holidays, You Bastard (Played faster, with the lights turned off)

Stay Together for the Kids

Always

Down

Bored to Death

I Miss You

Adam's Song

Ghost on the Dance Floor

What's My Age Again?

First Date (with Ramones' "Pinhead" intro sung by Mark, and "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro sung by Tom)

All the Small Things

Dammit (With snippet of "No Scrubs" by TLC)

SETLIST: BLINK-182 @ PECHANGA ARENA, 6/20/2023 (via)

Anthem Part Two

The Rock Show

Family Reunion

Man Overboard

Feeling This

Reckless Abandon

Violence

Up All Night

Dysentery Gary

Dumpweed

EDGING

Aliens Exist

Don't Leave Me

Happy Holidays, You Bastard (Played with the lights turned off)

Happy Holidays, You Bastard (Played faster, with the lights turned off)

Stay Together for the Kids

Always

Down

Bored to Death

I Miss You

Adam's Song

Ghost on the Dance Floor

What's My Age Again?

First Date (with Ramones' "Pinhead" intro sung by Mark, and "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro sung by Tom)

All the Small Things

Dammit (with snippet of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift)