We Were Promised Jetpacks announce new LP & tour, share “Fat Chance”

We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced a new album, Enjoy the View, which will be out September 10 via Big Scary Monsters. "We started properly writing this album at the end of March 2020 when we realised that everything was going to be shut down and that touring wasn’t going to be a possibility any time soon," says frontman Adam Thompson. "So from March to June we sent each other ideas remotely and collaborated that way. I was so glad to have had a project to focus on when proper lockdown hit."

The new single from the album is the anthemic "Fat Chance." "When we were finally able to get into our practice space in July and write together in one room like we normally do," Thompson said, "this song appeared pretty quickly." You can watch the lyric video for the single below.

The band have also announced North American tour dates, including a short Northeast run in November and then more extensive dates in spring 2022. Fall dates include Hamden, Philly, Richmond, Atlanta, Durham, DC, Brooklyn, and Cambridge; spring dates include Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, SLC, Denver, Omaha, St Paul, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cleveland, Ann Arbor, Toronto and Montreal. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Hall on 11/20 (tickets) and the L.A. show is at the El Rey on 3/24 (tickets).

We Were Promised Jetpacks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

11.13 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11.14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11.15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall/The Camel

11.17 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

11.18 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

11.19 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

11.20 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere

11.21 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

03.21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

03.22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03.24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03.25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03.28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03.29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04.01 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04.03 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04.04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04.06 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04.07 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04.08 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04.09 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

04.10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz