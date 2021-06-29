We Were Promised Jetpacks announce new LP & tour, share “Fat Chance”
We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced a new album, Enjoy the View, which will be out September 10 via Big Scary Monsters. "We started properly writing this album at the end of March 2020 when we realised that everything was going to be shut down and that touring wasn’t going to be a possibility any time soon," says frontman Adam Thompson. "So from March to June we sent each other ideas remotely and collaborated that way. I was so glad to have had a project to focus on when proper lockdown hit."
The new single from the album is the anthemic "Fat Chance." "When we were finally able to get into our practice space in July and write together in one room like we normally do," Thompson said, "this song appeared pretty quickly." You can watch the lyric video for the single below.
The band have also announced North American tour dates, including a short Northeast run in November and then more extensive dates in spring 2022. Fall dates include Hamden, Philly, Richmond, Atlanta, Durham, DC, Brooklyn, and Cambridge; spring dates include Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, SLC, Denver, Omaha, St Paul, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cleveland, Ann Arbor, Toronto and Montreal. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Hall on 11/20 (tickets) and the L.A. show is at the El Rey on 3/24 (tickets).
We Were Promised Jetpacks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
11.13 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11.14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
11.15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall/The Camel
11.17 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West
11.18 - Durham, NC @ Motorco
11.19 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
11.20 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere
11.21 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
03.21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
03.22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03.24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
03.25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03.28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03.29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03.31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04.01 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
04.03 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04.04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
04.06 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04.07 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04.08 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
04.09 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
04.10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz