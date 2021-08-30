We Were Promised Jetpacks postpone fall tour to 2022 due to COVID

Scottish indie rock vets We Were Promised Jetpacks have a new album, Enjoy The View, out in September, and they were scheduled to go on an East Coast tour supporting it this fall, with a full slate of North American dates to follow in March and April of 2022. With COVID cases continuing to surge, however, they've postponed the fall leg of that tour to 2022, as well.

"We’re really sorry to say that our November 2021 U.S. tour dates are being postponed, and added onto our spring 2022 tour," they write. "Tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. We were hoping to celebrate a joyous return to the stage with you all sooner rather than later but the uncertainty around international travel and the ever changing COVID-19 situation means it’s just not possible."

The new NYC date is at Elsewhere on April 16 (tickets). See all updated dates below.

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS: 2021-2022 TOUR

DEC 02 The Lemon Tree Aberdeen, United Kingdom

DEC 03 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

DEC 04 Whelan's Dublin, Ireland

DEC 05 Gorilla Manchester, United Kingdom

DEC 07 Village Underground London, United Kingdom

DEC 08 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, United Kingdom

DEC 09 Exchange Bristol, United Kingdom

DEC 10 Cluny Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

DEC 11 Qmu Glasgow, United Kingdom

FEB 08 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

FEB 09 Luxor Köln, Germany

FEB 10 Uebel & Gefährlich Hamburg, Germany

FEB 11 Gretchen Berlin, Germany

FEB 12 Ampere Munich, Germany

FEB 14 Garage Saarbrücken, Germany

FEB 15 Papiersaal Zürich, Switzerland

FEB 16 Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Germany

FEB 17 Rotondes Luxembourg, Luxembourg

FEB 18 Kavka Antwerpen, Belgium

FEB 19 La Boule Noire Paris, France

MAR 09 Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA

MAR 10 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC

MAR 11 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

MAR 13 Saturn Birmingham, AL

MAR 21 The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ

MAR 22 Casbah San Diego, CA

MAR 24 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

MAR 25 The Independent San Francisco, CA

MAR 28 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

MAR 29 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

MAR 31 The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

APR 01 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

APR 02 Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE

APR 03 Turf Club West Saint Paul, MN

APR 04 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

APR 06 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

APR 07 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH

APR 08 Blind Pig Ann Arbor, MI

APR 09 Lee's Palace Toronto, ON

APR 10 Bar Le Ritz PDB Montréal, QC

APR 12 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

APR 13 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT

APR 14 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

APR 15 Black Cat Washington City, DC

APR 16 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

JUL 22 Musikbunker Aachen Aachen, Germany

JUL 24 FZW Dortmund, Germany